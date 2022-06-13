ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover The Art of Tinkering this summer at the Exploratorium!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWe7g_0dFOHsi000 Discover The Art of Tinkering this summer at the Exploratorium! Enter for your chance to win a Family Explorers Membership and a $50 store gift card! Five winners will also receive a pair of tickets.

Dive into the joy of tinkering with whimsical artworks, interactive exhibits, and tinkerable experiences for all ages. Follow your own imagination - and enjoy the creativity we all share.

Enter the Exploratorium sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below.

Enter daily, Thursday, 6/16/22 through Thursday, 6/30/22 at 11:55 p.m. PT.

Official Rules

Follow the Exploratorium on social for the latest updates:

Facebook - @exploratorium

Twitter - @exploratorium

Instagram - @exploratorium

YouTube - @Exploratorium

