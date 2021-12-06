Gluten-Free SunButter & Jelly Bread Pudding

If you’re having house guests stay over this holiday season and those house guests include children, you’re going to need some recipes you can turn to that will help distract the young ones while you and the rest of the adults wrap presents, decorate, or otherwise unwind. This SunButter & Jelly...
With Christmas right around the corner, we want to take this opportunity to share Margie Hurley’s wonderful Bread Pudding recipe with you. I’m admittedly biased, but, in truth … it’s fabulous and it could be on the dessert menu of any restaurant in America. Some are understandably private about sharing...
If you’ve ever been to a shopping mall, you know the irresistible pull of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. And maybe their mouthwatering scent has compelled you to sink your teeth into one in the past. If so, that’s not necessarily a bad thing: Dessert — in moderation and occasionally —...
Rich, salty bacon is the best match for light, briny clams. Turn out a perfect batch of homemade pasta with the Good Housekeeping Electric Pasta Maker. Just add the ingredients into the mixing chamber and the machine takes care of the rest!
Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Cookies with ginger are fluffy and flavorful! A soft and chewy cookie recipe perfect for fall and winter, particularly the holiday season. These soft and chewy Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Cookies are all spiced up with cinnamon, nutmeg, and fresh ginger for an otherworldly treat!. Plus, they include...
Baking bread feels synonymous with high levels of effort, long periods of time, and a whole lot of kneading. (There's a reason it became the most popular pandemic pastime.) That being said, there are simple shortcuts you can take to make bread-baking far less fussy. First, you can enlist your Instant Pot to skip over the painstaking proofing and kneading process. Second, and even simpler, you can try baking this four ingredient, protein-packed bread from PowerHungry.
Thumbprint cookies. Kourampiedes. Triple-Chocolate Peppermint Cookies. Holiday season means an abundance of cookies, and this week's Mad Genius episode gets in the spirit with Chocolate Pretzel Crinkle Cookies. They have a deep, chocolaty flavor and come together in just three steps. And if you weren't already sold, they're also gluten-free, thanks to ground-up gluten-free pretzels that replace the typical flour. As a bonus, you can even freeze any leftovers you have for up to three months and extend that festive feeling just a little bit longer.
Warm up with the cozy flavors of fall. This bread pudding combines the irresistible tastes of caramel apples, rum, and cheesecake for a decadent seasonal dessert. Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bread Pudding with a Rum Sauce. 1 package stale sourdough (or bread of your choice) 3 to 4 pounds honey crisp...
"If you were wondering if today is a holiday somewhere, yes, it is! It always is," according to the Holiday Calendar website, which lists no less than a dozen holidays for December 2, including officially acknowledged holidays World AIDS Day and Day 3 of Hanukkah, as well as some "unofficials," including "National Eat A Red Apple Day" and "Day With(out) Art Day." So, it stands to reason there would be a holiday set aside just for donut enthusiasts. It's called National Donut Day, and it's a perfect excuse for donut aficionados to enjoy a free donut or two. There's just one problem, however, and that is that from what we have seen, National Donut Day has never put much effort into satisfying the donut cravings of those who follow a gluten-free diet.
These crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside fried calamari are simple to make on the stovetop or in the air fryer! If you’re gluten-free, nut-free, paleo, or doing a Whole30, you can still eat this Italian-American-inspired crunchy appetizer with gusto!. Since childhood, one of my favorite appetizers at Italian restaurants has been fried calamari...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Using a modified, lower temperature mashing procedure to retain enzyme activity, brewers can use malts from gluten-free grains to produce high-quality beers, according to Penn State researchers who conducted a new study. The research promises to result in brewers using gluten-free grains such as teff, sorghum,...
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — You don’t have to miss out on holiday goodies just because you eat a gluten-free diet. At Plate Therapy, owner Danielle McPartlin discovered how to make guilt-free sweet treats that also aren’t flavor-free. What You Need To Know. November is Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month. Santa...
These paleo thumbprint cookies are the jam-filled treats from your childhood, remade to be gluten-free and grain-free! This simple and delicious recipe will be one of your favorite holiday traditions!. I may be paleo, but I love cookies. The ones I dream about the most are thumbprint cookies—buttery shortbread cookies...
The holidays are upon us which means one major thing… it’s cookie baking season! We’ve got a great list of our favorite Gluten Free Cookie Recipes that will be loved by all!. Amazing Gluten Free Cookies. While we are also busy thinking about Healthy Holiday Desserts and...
This Vegan Gluten free Apple Pear Crisp combines tart apples, sweet pears, and a hint of ginger for a delightful take on classic old-fashioned apple crisp! Topped with oatmeal cookie like crumb! Naturally sweetened + Nut-free option. This Vegan Gluten free Apple Pear Crisp is all I have been craving...
These are so good, you don’t miss the gluten one bit. Rich sesame flavor, chocolate chunks and dense texture satisfy and delight. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving some hanging over the edges for easy removal. In a...
Available in four iconic Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors -- Very Cherry, Watermelon, Island Punch and Berry Blue -- Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum offers a taste of the beloved confection in a different format. The product line was created by Ford Gum & Machine Co., which is also responsible for such other favorites as Big League Chew, Smarties gum and candy, Warheads gum and candy, and Carousel gumball machines. Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum comes in a traditional blister pack of 12 with a suggested retail price of $1.49, as well as a 55-piece jar retailing for suggested $2.99 in the Watermelon and Berry Blue varieties at Dollar General locations.
This recipe for “Fruitcake” from Jeanne Sauvage’s “Gluten-Free Baking For the Holidays” (Chronicle Books) can help holiday celebrants ensure the holiday tradition of baking fruitcake continues this holiday season. Fruitcake. Serves 10 to 15. Macerated Fruit. 2 ½ lbs. raisins, pitted prunes, pitted dates, and...
In a Dutch oven or pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and carrots and saute 5 minutes. Add bok choy, chicken, broth and tamari and bring to boil. Meanwhile, heat water for ramen in a separate pot. Bring to a boil. Add ramen and eggs if you...
Richly chocolatey Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies are soft and gooey on the inside, crispy around the edges, and a pure joy to share. This recipe includes a dairy-free and a sugar-free option to change it up according to dietary needs. Deeply rich warm chocolate married with refreshing cool peppermint...
The potential inflammatory and gut-disruptive effects of gluten have gained widespread popularity over the past decade or so. Diagnosis rates of celiac disease, an autoimmune condition that involves an allergy to gluten, along with non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NSGS) have increased significantly and many people have shifted their diets to avoid gluten entirely. Accordingly, food manufacturers have responded with a market that is now flooded with gluten-free options for nearly every common food product.
