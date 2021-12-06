Gluten-Free SunButter & Jelly Bread Pudding

"If you were wondering if today is a holiday somewhere, yes, it is! It always is," according to the Holiday Calendar website, which lists no less than a dozen holidays for December 2, including officially acknowledged holidays World AIDS Day and Day 3 of Hanukkah, as well as some "unofficials," including "National Eat A Red Apple Day" and "Day With(out) Art Day." So, it stands to reason there would be a holiday set aside just for donut enthusiasts. It's called National Donut Day, and it's a perfect excuse for donut aficionados to enjoy a free donut or two. There's just one problem, however, and that is that from what we have seen, National Donut Day has never put much effort into satisfying the donut cravings of those who follow a gluten-free diet.

11 DAYS AGO