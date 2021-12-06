ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Car Break-In & Shooting Went Down Near Amy’s House

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy’s neighborhood has been known for being relatively a safe area. However, a recent incident had her questioning her family’s safety. It was about 1 in the morning when one of her neighbors went out to...

Police Shoot & Kill Armed Carjacker On I-5 In North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police shot and killed someone who allegedly committed a home invention robbery, stole several vehicles at gunpoint and shot one person in North Portland on Monday morning. The suspect reportedly stole a car from a home around 9:30am and committed additional armed carjackings over the next 30-40...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Homeowner shoots at two trying to break into his house, kills one

SPANAWAY, Wash. – A Spanaway homeowner called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office after opening fire on two intruders early Thursday morning. The homeowner, a 31-year-old man, called deputies saying the two suspects tried to break in, so he fired shots. The suspects then ran to the front yard, with one of them falling to the ground while the other got away.
SPANAWAY, WA
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested for shooting into neighbor’s house

Kevin Harse Pitts, 55, was arrested last night and charged with seven counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of firing a missile into a building. At 10:00 p.m. on December 10, a Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of shots fired...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WZZM 13

Shooting near Oxford causes area businesses to lock down

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich — One person has been wounded and area businesses were forced to lock down following a shooting in the parking lot of a health clinic in Oakland County. The county sheriff's office says the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Monday outside the Beaumont health clinic northwest of Detroit in Orion Township.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Boston

48-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death At Chelsea Apartment Complex

CHELSEA (CBS) — A woman was stabbed to death at the Parkside Commons apartment complex in Chelsea. A man who also lived at the same address is hospitalized with serious injuries. The complex on Stockton Street has two buildings, so it is unknown which building this incident took place in. Chelsea Police say they were called to the complex at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. They then found a 48-year-old woman dead inside her apartment. Police also said a 48-year-old man who lived in the apartment with the woman was seriously injured. He was later taken to a nearby hospital. There is no official word yet on what their exact relationship to each other was or their names. Police did say this was an isolated incident and that other residents in the building are not at risk. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is now handling the case, which is still under an active investigation.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Randomly Shot At Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a woman who randomly shot at people while driving in the east metro. The St. Paul Police Department says the shootings happened over the last several months and were not the result of road rage. The first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was driving near Beam Avenue and Highway 61 when she fired at another vehicle. The bullet went through the window and narrowly missed a child before hitting the driver in the head. (credit: St. Paul Police) The second shooting happened on was Oct. 19 in...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Shooting Victim Identified As Department Of Public Works Employee, Police Looking For Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in front of his children Thursday morning in Northeast Baltimore as a Department of Public Works employee. Police are asking for public assistance in finding a person of interest. Jake Rogers, 34, was found shot about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the yard of a home on Holder Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. He later died of his injuries at a hospital. Rogers was getting his three kids in the van to go to school when neighbors said they heard about five gunshots. Neighbor Tracy Stover’s wife grabbed Rogers crying children...
BALTIMORE, MD

