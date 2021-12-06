ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Survey finds U.S. isn’t the drunkest country

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiJzs_0dFOH6rj00

(NEXSTAR) – Researchers found people were drinking more during the COVID-19 pandemic than before. Despite Americans apparently being a part of that trend, based on the increase in alcohol sales nationwide , a recent global survey found the drunkest country isn’t the U.S.

The Global Drug Survey asked 32,000 people in 22 countries about their substance use in 2020 and found Australians, on average, consumed alcohol to the point of drunkenness nearly 27 times throughout the year. Coming in slightly behind Australia were Denmark and Finland, with respondents from both countries averaging roughly 24 times a year. Rounding out the top five were the United States at 23.1 times and the United Kingdom at 22.5.

Map shows which counties are home to the highest number of excessive drinkers in the United States

At the bottom of the list were Germany and Romania at 10.6, New Zealand at 10.3, and Mexico at 8.9.

For this survey, drunk was defined as “having drunk so much that your physical and mental faculties are impaired to the point where your balance/speech was affected, you were unable to focus clearly on things and that your conversation and behaviors were very obviously different to people who know you.” On average, those surveyed reported being drunk 14.6 times a year, slightly more than once a month.

When asked if they regretted getting drunk, Australians responded, on average, they regretted it about 24% of the time. Irish respondents most often regretted getting drunk, according to the survey . The second drunkest countries, Denmark and Finland, reported the fewest incidents of regretting their drinking. The top reason people regretted getting drunk was drinking too much too quickly at 49% following by “mixed my drinks.”

Just over 1% of those surveyed say they sought medical attention following alcohol usage.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers binge drinking (consuming four or more alcoholic beverages per occasion for women or five or more drinks for men) and heavy drinking (consuming eight or more alcoholic beverages per week for women or 15 or more alcoholic beverages per week for men) as excessive drinking .

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Weather#Nexstar#Americans#The Global Drug Survey#Australians#Irish
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: U.S. to Restrict Some Travel Due to New COVID-19 Variant

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. Travel restrictions and procedures have continued to change as the global pandemic continues. Recently, the United States reopened...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Cheers mate: Australia is world’s new drunkest country

The Global Drug Survey 2021 defined being drunk as situations where physical and mental faculties were impaired to the point that balance, focus, and speech were affected. Over 32,000 people from 22 different countries around the world revealed the levels of their drug and alcohol consumption to the Global Drug Survey 2021.
AUSTRALIA
foxlexington.com

These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Forget the political arguments on Thanksgiving – people also have some strong opinions about what’s on their plates. Thanksgiving lunch, or dinner – whatever floats your gravy boat – comes with some specific sides that we as a society have agreed upon. But they’re not necessarily everyone’s favorite.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

More Than 1 in 3 U.S. Adults Carry Medical Debt, Survey Finds

Medical debt is a growing burden among Americans, with more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults carrying a balance, according to a Healthcare.com survey. Over 6 in 10 adults with overdue bills received care knowing it would rack up debt, and more than half of balances exceed $1,000. However, fewer...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Americas
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Drinks
WXIA 11 Alive

Not all vaccinated visitors can enter the U.S.

ATLANTA — New requirements for entering the United States highlight the need for international travelers to constantly keep track of rules that can change from day to day. Air travelers, including vaccinated U.S. citizens, now have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure. Visitors from several African nations are banned from entering the U.S., due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

This is the country where people spent more time drunk than any other nation

Australians spend more time drunk than any other nation apparently, so congrats to them. According to the Global Drugs Survey of 32,000 people, Australians got drunk on average 27 times last year, almost double the global average of 15. It found they drank alcohol in line with the global average of two nights a week, and became heavily drunk about once every two weeks.
AMERICAS
Thrillist

The CDC Tightens Entry Requirements for Travelers Returning to the U.S.

The US will soon require that all vaccinated travelers entering the country by airplane receive a negative COVID-19 test within one day of their flight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Tuesday, November 30, that the policy would change from requiring a negative test within three days of departure to one day, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The U.S. isn’t alone: Over 35 countries hit with inflation

Inflation in the U.S. has risen during the past two years at the third-fastest rate out of 46 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and other economically significant countries. The big picture: Rising prices aren’t just a problem in the United States. Thirty-nine of the other countries analyzed by the...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
klcc.org

The omicron variant spreads across Europe as new travel bans take effect

The omicron strain of the coronavirus is cropping up across Europe, with cases detected in two people in the United Kingdom, two in Germany and at least one in Italy, as the latest variant of concern spreads around the world. A number of countries, including the U.S., have initiated travel...
TRAVEL
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy