Threats close, lock down high schools across CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Numerous threats sent a number of Connecticut high schools into lockdown and other dismissal on Monday.

New Haven Officials say it appears none of the threats, involving at least eight of the city's schools, are credible.

Wilbur Cross High School was placed into lockdown late Monday morning after New Haven police said they received a report of an individual walking toward the school with a gun.

Hillhouse High School was dismissed early, over threats posted this morning on social media naming the school.

At least one juvenile has been arrested over the threats in connection with the Wilbur Cross High School. An arrest warrant has been issued for an out-of-state juvenile in connection with the threats.

In Norwich, officers placed Norwich Free Academy (NFA) into lockdown Monday morning after NFA security were made aware of a possible threat from a student, city police said.

According to Norwich police, officers and NFA security located the alleged suspect and are currently investigating the incident to see if there will be any criminal charges against the suspect.

Officers will be staying at the school pending the conclusion of their investigation, police said.

Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden also reportedly went into lockdown Monday morning after, police said, a parent alerted authorities of a threat potentially referencing the school found on social media. State police are investigating.

Hamden High School is closed Monday and Tuesday after Hamden Public Schools received an online threat Sunday evening.

Increased safety measures are being implemented when the school reopens Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

The lockdowns and closure Monday morning follow similar incidents last week.

Hamden High School closed Friday after getting an online threat about possible gun violence.

Norwalk High School was placed into lockdown last Wednesday after local police received a report of a student allegedly possessing a weapon at the school.

Norwalk police conducted an investigation and released students once the area was safe and secured. No weapon was found during the search of the school, police said.