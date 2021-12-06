ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson: Comedian doesn’t love outing

By Oliver Adey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson caused a stir at the Kennedy Center Honors – but not with his supposedly new girlfriend by his side. Pete Davidsons (28) walk through the red carpet at the “Kennedy Center Honors” in Washington was eagerly awaited in advance. Fans had hoped for the...

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to Ring in 2022

NBC is set to ring in 2022 with an amazing celebration hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, along with a star-studded musical performances to make this something you don’t wanna miss. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating but taking things 'extra slow'

There's a slow burn happening between Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. The two have been spotted in public together on several occasions in recent weeks, holding hands and hitting up Disneyland on Halloween weekend, sparking speculation their friendship has turned romantic. "They are just getting to know each other,...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Snap Selfies With Dutch Tourist During Beverly Hills Outing

A trip to truly remember. During a visit to Beverly Hills, California, one Dutch tourist got a real thrill when he ran into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West. Paul Barewijk, a music editor and reporter for RTL Boulevard in Amsterdam, was on vacation in Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving weekend and was sightseeing around the mansions and high-end shops of Beverly Hills. It was then that he saw Kim and Pete, and didn't miss a chance to snap some pics.
Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Wait, WHAT!!! Did Kate Chastain ALSO Date Pete Davidson?!

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has fans wondering if she once dated Pete Davidson. The comedian seemingly confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian. He’s been linked to his share of beautiful women, ranging from Kate Beckinsale to Ariana Grande. Pete doesn’t seem picky. He just loves an attractive woman that he can give his time and attention to.
Kanye's too little, too late bid to win Kim back amid Pete Davidson romance, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November and early December 2021, starting with this former couple… On Nov. 25, Kanye West took to Instagram to share a video — a five-minute "Thanksgiving Prayer" — in which he apologized for some of his past misdeeds and how they contributed to the implosion of his marriage with Kim Kardashian West: "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions," he said. He went on to detail several of his "misactions" — from abusing alcohol and failing to control his temper to acting self-righteous regarding his religion and going off and on medication to treat his mental health issues. He also acknowledged that his views on Trump affected his relationship with Kim: "My wife did not like me wearing the red hat," he said. "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage." He then admitted that he "embarrassed" the reality star. The following day, he returned to Instagram to share a photo of himself kissing the mother of four, further indicating that he plans to continue fighting for their marriage. On Nov. 30, the former couple reunited in Miami (with daughter North West in tow) to honor Virgil Abloh, who died on Nov. 28, at Louis Vuitton's presentation of the groundbreaking designer's final work as artistic director of the fashion house's menswear division. While Kanye hasn't give up his hopes for a reconciliation, Kim has clearly moved on…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Continue Love Fest Amid Kanye West's Wish to Reconcile

The SKIMS founder and the 'Saturday Night Live' star step out together again for a breakfast date in Los Angeles, during which they delight a Dutch fan with selfies. AceShowbiz - It looks like that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spending Thanksgiving together. The couple stepped out together over the weekend, several days after the holiday, amid Kanye West's wish to get back together with the reality TV star.
