Pete Davidson: Comedian doesn’t love outing

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November and early December 2021, starting with this former couple… On Nov. 25, Kanye West took to Instagram to share a video — a five-minute "Thanksgiving Prayer" — in which he apologized for some of his past misdeeds and how they contributed to the implosion of his marriage with Kim Kardashian West: "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions," he said. He went on to detail several of his "misactions" — from abusing alcohol and failing to control his temper to acting self-righteous regarding his religion and going off and on medication to treat his mental health issues. He also acknowledged that his views on Trump affected his relationship with Kim: "My wife did not like me wearing the red hat," he said. "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage." He then admitted that he "embarrassed" the reality star. The following day, he returned to Instagram to share a photo of himself kissing the mother of four, further indicating that he plans to continue fighting for their marriage. On Nov. 30, the former couple reunited in Miami (with daughter North West in tow) to honor Virgil Abloh, who died on Nov. 28, at Louis Vuitton's presentation of the groundbreaking designer's final work as artistic director of the fashion house's menswear division. While Kanye hasn't give up his hopes for a reconciliation, Kim has clearly moved on…

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO