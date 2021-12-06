Students Weigh In: Gampel Pavilion vs. XL Center

The Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut rolled out its Husky Print program on Nov. 29, and announced that it will run through finals season, ending on Dec. 19. The program promises to offer 15 pages of free printing to all UConn Storrs students, available at any Wepa printer. Now, my goal here isn’t to knock that program, because while I do think offering the equivalent of $1.20 to all students is lackluster, that’s really not the actual problem here. It should not have to fall on USG to slightly better a necessary service for students who already pay thousands of dollars to the university. That service, the ability to print documents and other paper paraphernalia, should be free to all UConn students, and not just for finals, but throughout the school year.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO