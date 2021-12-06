ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hours after sentencing: Military junta halves sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi

By Oliver Adey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few hours after the condemned head of government Aung...

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

BANGKOK — (AP) — In sentencing Myanmar's iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country's generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn't mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy. In fact, a...
AFP

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart

Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party on Sunday, the first significant meeting since the February coup. The military deposed Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested. The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.
Aung San Suu Kyi
arcamax.com

Editorial: Sentencing Aung San Suu Kyi to prison is just one more turn on Myanmar's spiral downward

In the last decade, Aung San Suu Kyi has gone from being one of the most prominent symbols of democracy in the world to being one of the most rebuked. Her father, the founder of Myanmar’s military, became a politician and activist who devoted himself to the effort to win independence from Britain but was assassinated before he could see that achieved. Suu Kyi studied in India and England before returning to Myanmar and becoming involved in the democracy movement and rising in its leadership, co-founding the National League for Democracy party. A prominent opponent of the military that controlled the oil- and mineral-rich country of Myanmar, also known as Burma, she was put under house arrest for years, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 “for her nonviolent struggle for democracy and human rights.”
The Independent

Myanmar junta says ‘no one above the law’ after Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

Myanmar’s military junta have said that the imprisonment of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was “above the law”.The junta's information minister Maung Maung Ohn said at a rare virtual briefing that the Nobel Laureate was sentenced according to the nation’s laws. The military took over the country by force in February this year, ousting Ms Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, and has since presided over a brutal and deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Ms Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in detention on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. The 76-year-old was...
AFP

Suu Kyi down but Myanmar democracy movement not out, say analysts

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
UN News Centre

Myanmar: UN deplores conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi

The UN’s top human rights official on Monday condemned the imprisonment of Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi by a military-controlled court, and called for her release. She also faces additional charges of corruption and electoral fraud. The development follows media reports that a military vehicle slammed into demonstrators...
The Conversation UK

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar’s democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in ‘politically motivated’ prosecution

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison over breaches of the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of a number of trials, which – if she is found guilty of all the charges – could bring her a cumulative sentence of more than 100 years. She has been under house arrest since the country’s military took control in February. She denies all accusations against her.
The Independent

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism with the UN calling it a “sham trial”. It was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

BANGKOK — (AP) — Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February. The February action, which also...
Asia
Washington Post

Aung San Suu Kyi’s part in the struggle for democracy is over

Azeem Ibrahim is a director at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy and author of “The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.”. On Monday, a Myanmar court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison for inciting unrest and breaking covid-19 regulations. She is on trial for nine more alleged offenses. Even if she were to be cleared of all of them, one can be certain that the reigning military junta would come up with further charges. So long as the generals remain in control of the government in Myanmar, Suu Kyi is guaranteed to spend the rest of her life in prison.
Taylor Daily Press

Eleven civilians burned alive by Myanmar military junta: “War…

According to the National Unity Government spokesperson, the National Unity Government established by former dissident MPs from the party Aung San Suu KyiAnd 100 soldiers participated in the storming of Don Tau village on Tuesday morning. The youngest victim is said to be fourteen years old and the oldest to be forty. These actions are war crimes of the first degree. “These are just acts of terrorism,” she said in a statement.
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
