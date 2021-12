As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, cases are surging once again. The Centers for Disease Control says the U.S. is averaging more than 118,000 cases per day. Hospitalizations are rising at a concerning rate, and the country is averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. The new omicron variant and the busy holiday travel season have health officials worried about what's ahead. In light of this, we want to check in with a group that's long been at the frontlines of the pandemic, school nurses, so we've called Robin Cogan. She's a school nurse in the Camden, N.J., school district. She also teaches in the school nurse program at Rutgers University, Camden. Robin Cogan, welcome, and thank you for joining me.

