Colorado Springs firefighters believe that a cigarette caused a fire in a home on Clemson Drive on Saturday. Fire crews say there’s extensive damage to the back of the home, but there were no injuries reported. However, Lt. Aaron McConnellogue warns that cigarettes can cause fires if they’re left unattended. He says cigarettes can cause grass fires if they’re thrown out the window and advises everyone make sure their cigarettes are out before leaving them.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO