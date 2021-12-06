Updated snowfall totals for December 4-6 storm

A big winter storm continues to take aim at the Upper Midwest, and our local area in particular. Snow will move into the area as the morning goes on Friday, with the heavy snow moving in during the afternoon, evening, & overnight hours. Low visibility can be expected, especially during the afternoon & evening commutes home from work, making travel very difficult at times. The snow is expected to be completely out by daybreak on Saturday, leaving behind our first significant snowfall of the season. Everyone in southern MN & northern IA will likely see at least 4" of snow, with some areas seeing more. Locations between I-90 & Highway 14 in southern MN will be in the 6-9" range, communities from I-90 south to Highway 18 in IA will see 5-8", heaviest closer to I-90, while closer to the Highway 18 cooridor & south of there, 4-6" will be your range.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO