ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Updated snowfall totals for December 4-6 storm

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northland's first winter storm of the season brought difficult travel conditions across the region and dropped a wide range of accumulating snow. The following are snow reports provided by the National Weather Service at 3 p.m. December 6. 2:00 PM - Hovland - Cook County - 22.0 inches....

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Friday Winter Storm Breakdown

The track continues to target SE Minnesota and N Iowa as the spot picking up the heaviest snow. Snow begins as early as mid morning on Friday but the heaviest will fall later in the day and overnight. Road conditions become progressively worse. Snow wraps up just before daybreak on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Snow on the way for Thursday will lead to Winter Weather Advisory for some

The day started nippy but will finish milder thanks to a warm front. The front is attached to a low, though, and snow mix chances will go up with the temperatures. The chance will be 30% Wednesday night but bump up to 60% on Thursday. Most towns will get an inch or two. Cook County MN may get four or so. Because of that, NWS Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County from 4 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Thursday. By Friday, the snow will go but the clouds will remain for one more day. The upcoming weekend should be sunny and mild.
DULUTH, MN
kelo.com

Winter storm update: Potential 6 to 10 inches of snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible in Sioux Falls Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The projected snowfalls are an increase from Wednesday’s forecast, though the NWS cautioned there is still uncertainty on exactly how much snow will fall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Nne#Northland#Ironwood#Seeley
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota at least 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area. (credit: CBS) Current models predict the storm will move into southern Minnesota Friday morning, with the heaviest bands of snow likely across east-central and...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Winter Storm Heading Our Way

Northwest Iowa — The first significant winter storm of the season is on its way for late Thursday night through Friday night. Snowfall amounts are still uncertain, but a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area Friday morning through Friday evening for the possibility of heavy snow. Those with travel or outdoor interests should monitor their favorite reliable weather source. After the snow ends, the weekend forecast has plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
q957.com

Winter storm update: Potential 6 to 10 inches of snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible in Sioux Falls Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The projected snowfalls are an increase from Wednesday’s forecast, though the NWS cautioned there is still uncertainty on exactly how much snow will fall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nbc15.com

Light Snow Expected Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The last couple of days have reminded us what a Wisconsin winter is like. The coldest air of the season on Tuesday started freezing smaller ponds and lakes. Now, we track a round accumulating snowfall as we head through our Thursday. While light, it will be one of the more widespread snow chances we have had so far this season and it could lead to a few problems on the roadways.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Storm

A big winter storm continues to take aim at the Upper Midwest, and our local area in particular. Snow will move into the area as the morning goes on Friday, with the heavy snow moving in during the afternoon, evening, & overnight hours. Low visibility can be expected, especially during the afternoon & evening commutes home from work, making travel very difficult at times. The snow is expected to be completely out by daybreak on Saturday, leaving behind our first significant snowfall of the season. Everyone in southern MN & northern IA will likely see at least 4" of snow, with some areas seeing more. Locations between I-90 & Highway 14 in southern MN will be in the 6-9" range, communities from I-90 south to Highway 18 in IA will see 5-8", heaviest closer to I-90, while closer to the Highway 18 cooridor & south of there, 4-6" will be your range.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
101.9 KELO-FM

Winter storm update: Potential 6 to 10 inches of snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — 6 to 10 inches of snow are possible in Sioux Falls Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The projected snowfalls are an increase from Wednesday’s forecast, though the NWS cautioned there is still uncertainty on exactly how much snow will fall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiss951.com

Snowstorm Set To Move East

Parts of the country could see up to a foot of snow today and into tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for areas of the central and western U.S. including Nebraska, Iowa, New Mexico, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Colorado. It’ll likely bring the first significant snowfall this season to the Colorado Rockies and a much-needed boost to the ski resort industry.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Here Comes The Snow

(Des Moines, IA) Forecasters say the first significant snowfall of the season is headed toward Iowa and 22 counties across the state’s northern third are under a Winter Storm Watch. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek at the National Weather Service, says moderate-to-heavy snow is possible from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. “There’s about a 40- to 50-percent chance in the northwestern counties of seeing more than six inches of snow but four to five inches is a pretty sure bet,” Vachalek says. “The farther south you get toward the Des Moines metro, there’s about a 50-percent chance of seeing an inch of snow.” Snow has already fallen a couple of times in various parts of the state in recent weeks, but this storm promises to be widespread and could potentially paint all but the Keokuk area in white.
DES MOINES, IA
news8000.com

Light Mix & Snow This Morning, Winter Storm Tomorrow -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 37F. Winds, SSE 10-20 MPH. A light mix of snow and possibly sleet may occur this morning. Otherwise, expect light snow showers this morning and through the early afternoon. Skies should clear later this morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies. It will be much warmer than it has been recently, with highs in the upper 30s today.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Fresh Snow, Sub-Freezing Temps Create Slick Roads Thursday

Snow did materialize for some, but not for all last night. Plenty of snow envy on the social media feeds. However, those that were stiffed by Ol’ Man Winter may find solace in knowing that everyone will see the snow vanish in the coming day(s). Milder air is once...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy