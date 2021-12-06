ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Huskies sweep the weekend at a major cost

By Cole Stefan
UC Daily Campus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously, the No. 2 University of Connecticut women’s basketball team painfully lost to No. 1 South Carolina in a high stakes Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. With no games played between Monday, Nov. 22 and last Friday, the Huskies fell to the No. 3 ranking before being tied for second in...

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

Stratton’s Take: What type of impact will Paige Bueckers’ injury have on the women’s basketball team?

The worst-case scenario for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team has happened. Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, the best player in the country and reigning National Player of the Year, suffered an injury on Sunday that could be debilitating for the team. Although we don’t know the severity of the injury, the general consensus among the program is that the injury is not minor. Best case scenario, she has a hyperextended knee and a recovery time of 2-4 weeks. So, what would the team look like without Bueckers?
COLLEGE SPORTS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rutgers basketball: Ron Harper Jr. sparks win over Clemson in NCAA Tournament rematch

PISCATAWAY — Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from darn near Dunellen, about 28 feet from the bucket, and drilled a straightaway 3-pointer that sent 6,500 Rutgers basketball fans into an all-out frenzy. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called a timeout and Harper, normally one of the Scarlet Knights’ more stoic players, waved his arms to the crowd, imploring everyone to keep the pedal floored. ...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Women's Basketball Falls At Northeastern

BOSTON -- Northeastern utilized an 11-point run in a game-changing fourth quarter to take the lead on Saturday as it handed Central Michigan a 63-57 nonconference women's basketball loss at the Huskies' Cabot Center. The Chippewas (1-3) are scheduled to play at Marist (2-3) on Sunday, Nov. 28 (2 p.m.).
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
whopam.com

Women’s College Basketball Roundup

Vanderbilt defeated Rutgers 51-40 at the Paradise Jam. The Commodores are now 4-3 and face Depaul at noon today. Davidson edged Austin Peay 69-67 at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. The 3-2 Governors face Tulsa at 11 am this morning. 11th ranked Tennessee downed Kansas 68-58 at the South Point Thanksgiving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Azzi Fudd
scsuhuskies.com

Nylund’s hat trick gives Huskies sweep of RPI

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Senior center Jenniina Nylund gave St. Cloud State Women's Hockey her first collegiate hat trick in a thrilling 4-2 win over RPI on Saturday afternoon, earning the Huskies their third sweep of the 2021-22 season. Nylund scored each of the Huskies' last three goals including the game-winner. Addi Scribner opened the scoring for SCSU in the first as Allie Cornelius dished a pretty feed across to the high left point right to her stick, turned into a blistering one-timer for the game's first goal. Nylund scored five minutes into the middle period to make it 2-0, stealing the puck in the offensive zone before going bar-down top-shelf on the RPI tender. The Engineers score two quick goals to tie things at two entering the third. After scoring the go-ahead marker, Nylund put the game on ice under a minute to play in the third by poking the puck loose in neutral and tossing it into the empty net. Sanni Ahola made 26 saves to earn her fourth win of the season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bryantbulldogs.com

WEEKEND SWEEP FOR BULLDOGS

Boston, MA- On Saturday 11/20 the Bulldogs traveled to the Walter Brown Arena to face the Boston University Terriers. Smithfield, RI- On Sunday 11/21 the Bulldogs hosted the UMass Lowell River Hawks home at the Rhode Island Sports Center. Final Score:. 11/20- Bryant 3 Boston University 2. 11/21- Bryant 4...
BOSTON, MA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

England women's soccer team sweeps to record win: 20-0

DONCASTER, England (AP) — The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier. There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
MLB
Montana Standard

Montana State announces major gift for women's basketball in honor of program's founder

BOZEMAN — Montana State University and its athletics department announced Thursday the Ellen Kreighbaum Women’s Head Basketball Coach endowment, permanently naming the women’s basketball coaching position in honor of the woman who started the program at MSU. Kreighbaum was recognized before Thursday’s game against Northern Colorado. “Ellen has been a...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Connecticut#Husky#Uconn#Seton Hall#Pirates
UC Daily Campus

UConn women’s basketball set to face Seton Hall and Notre Dame

This weekend, the UConn women’s basketball team will take on two opponents. First, on Friday, it’ll be facing off against Seton Hall. Then, it’ll come back to Connecticut for a matchup against No. 25 Notre Dame in its first home game since Nov. 14. In both games, UConn will be...
BASKETBALL
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU women’s basketball and volleyball beat Utah in Saturday night sweep

BYU’s excellent fall athletics season continued Saturday night as the women’s basketball and volleyball teams both beat Utah. The 21st-ranked women’s basketball played Utah at the Huntsman Center on Saturday afternoon, beating the Utes 85-80 behind Paisley Harding’s 33 points and Shaylee Gonzales’ 22 points. The Cougars led by as many as 18 near the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Utes came flying back to narrow the lead to three with 16 seconds left. Utah fouled Gonzales’, who knocked down two free throws to secure the win for the Cougars.
SPORTS
935wain.com

Sluggish First Half Cost LWC Women’s Basketball Against No. 3 Thomas Mor

The (RV) Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball scored just six points over the first 15 minutes of the game falling 72-63 to No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) on Saturday evening. The Blue Raiders (5-4, 2-2 MSC) finished the night shooting 39.6 percent overall and 36 percent from beyond the arc. As a team, Lindsey Wilson recorded eight blocks.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
UC Daily Campus

UConn rebounds against Grambling State 88-59

It was an impressive rebound game for the University of Connecticut. The Huskies, who were in jeopardy of losing to a mediocre Maryland Eastern Team in their previous matchup, defeated Grambling State University in a blowout win 88-59. UConn had many questions to answer, with the most important question regarding the player who would take over on the scoring end for the Huskies in the absence of guard Tyrese Martin and center Adama Sanogo.
BASKETBALL
thedp.com

Garcia | Poor shooting performance doomed Penn women's basketball this weekend

In the back-to-back losses against La Salle and Bucknell University, Penn women's basketball struggled to put the ball in the hoop. In their matchup against the Bisons, the Quakers were shorthanded once again, as some of Penn’s usual starters were out serving suspensions. The absence of junior guard Kayla Padilla, a key player for the Quakers, was felt. But freshman forward Sima Visockaite stepped up in place of Padilla.
PENN, PA
gustavus.edu

Women’s Hockey Completes Sweep Over Saint Ben’s

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s hockey team completed the series sweep over Saint Ben’s on Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 win at Don Roberts Ice Rink. The sixth-ranked Gusties have now posted six consecutive shutouts, improving to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the MIAC. The shutout streak of six games is tied for the second longest streak in program history and just one away from the record of seven, set during the 2008-09 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy