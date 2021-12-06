Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Huskies sweep the weekend at a major cost

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Senior center Jenniina Nylund gave St. Cloud State Women's Hockey her first collegiate hat trick in a thrilling 4-2 win over RPI on Saturday afternoon, earning the Huskies their third sweep of the 2021-22 season. Nylund scored each of the Huskies' last three goals including the game-winner. Addi Scribner opened the scoring for SCSU in the first as Allie Cornelius dished a pretty feed across to the high left point right to her stick, turned into a blistering one-timer for the game's first goal. Nylund scored five minutes into the middle period to make it 2-0, stealing the puck in the offensive zone before going bar-down top-shelf on the RPI tender. The Engineers score two quick goals to tie things at two entering the third. After scoring the go-ahead marker, Nylund put the game on ice under a minute to play in the third by poking the puck loose in neutral and tossing it into the empty net. Sanni Ahola made 26 saves to earn her fourth win of the season.

