ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. consumers are anxious. Bankers need to understand why.

By Ashish Masih
American Banker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican consumers are in an unusual spot. They’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts for nearly two years, but the latest unemployment numbers were strong. Wages have grown faster than they have in decades, but so has inflation. Consumer confidence is down, but retail spending is...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Pandemic sparked predictions of more failures. The opposite happened.

WASHINGTON — As unemployment surged and businesses collapsed nationwide in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, some analysts predicted that the economic ravaging would result in a spike of bank failures. But so far, the opposite has happened. In a surprising turn of events, the industry has enjoyed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Are People Quitting Their Jobs in Record Numbers?

If you've been watching the latest job reports, confused as to how inflation could be at a record high but workers are still quitting their jobs in unprecedented numbers, you're certainly not alone. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Jon Quast, and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Consumer Confidence#Americans#Midwesterners#Southerners
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
moneyweek.com

Why the “capital cycle” is so important for investors to understand

Nothing says Christmas to a money journalist more than the arrival of the first 2022 outlook reports from the financial institutions. I can therefore tell you with complete certainty that it is nearly Christmas – and that, according to most of those who make a living in the equity markets, you will have no need to spend it worrying about equity markets. There is, they say, more good news than bad.
STOCKS
investing.com

Rising inflation, relentless pandemic dampen U.S. consumer confidence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in November amid worries about the rising cost of living and pandemic fatigue, but that did not change expectations for stronger economic growth this quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers less enthusiastic about buying...
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November

U.S. consumer confidence decreased to a nine-month low in November as accelerating inflation and a pickup in Covid-19 cases weighed on Americans' views on the economy. The Conference Board's index declined to 109.5 from a downwardly revised 111.6 reading in October, according to the group's report Tuesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a drop to 110.9.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Inflation worries, pandemic curb U.S. consumer confidence; house prices cooling

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in November amid worries about the rising cost of living and pandemic fatigue, but that probably does not change expectations for stronger economic growth this quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers less...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Worried About Their Jobs: Bankrate

The coronavirus pandemic upended everyone’s lives, and even as vaccination rates go up -- according Our World In Data, 59.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated -- and life begins getting back to normal (holiday shopping and travel are expected to finally start rebounding), many Americans are still worried about their financial future.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

U.S. consumer spending surges in October; inflation heats up again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, showing no signs yet of holding back because of high inflation, and boosting the economic outlook early in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

U.S. consumer spending powers ahead despite inflation pickup

U.S. personal spending rose in October from a month earlier by the most since March, while a closely watched inflation measure posted the largest annual increase in three decades. Purchases of goods and services, unadjusted for changes in prices, increased 1.3% following a 0.6% gain in September, Commerce Department figures...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy