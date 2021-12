The UIC volleyball team, which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, learned its first-round opponent Sunday evening when the full field of 64 teams was announced during the Selection Show on ESPNU. The Flames (20-11, 13-3 Horizon League) will be at No. 1 Louisville (28-0, 18-0 ACC) to take on the unbeaten Cardinals. The opening-round affair is set for Friday, Dec. 3, at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. First serve between the Flames and Cardinals is set for 6 p.m.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO