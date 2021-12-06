Chicago mayor says parents 'have to take responsibility' after dozens of youth caused mayhem downtown Saturday night

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago police took prompt action when dozens of young people became unruly downtown Saturday night.

Among the trouble caused during the chaos Saturday was the shooting and wounding of a 15-year old boy and the beating of a CTA bus driver.

That beating was captured on cellphone video and a couple of young people were arrested.

The CTA bus driver had gotten out of his bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue after hearing a loud sound. He wanted to make sure the bus was okay. A teenage boy and girl allegedly caused bruises to the bus driver’s face and body. The boy was arrested and charged.

In the other incident, the 15-year old boy was shot in the arm after bumping into another male walking in the opposite direction in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue . Police said the boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A couple of Chicago police officers were also injured responding to incidents.

Police had intelligence that mobs of young people were going to converge downtown.



“There were a number of resources and assets that were downtown to push them out of the Millennium Park area and onto the trains ‘cause many of these kids came from neighborhoods outside the central business district, obviously,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor continued, saying that the she wants young people from all over the city to enjoy themselves and have fun in their “fantastic city,” but they’ve got to do so in a responsible manner.

That responsibility, Lightfoot added, also belongs to their parents.

“Do you know where your kid is? Are you making sure that you are talking to your children about how they need to act and behave when they are in a large crowd? We’ve got to rely upon and urge and hold parents accountable as well when their kids are out downtown,” Lightfoot said.

In all, police said 21 young people were arrested in the downtown area Saturday night.

In other violence over the weekend in the city, six people were killed and a dozen and a half people wounded.