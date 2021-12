No trip to downtown Owatonna is complete without a stop at Costas Candies, and until this past weekend, people have been incomplete as Costas was and still is in the midst of a remodel. The good news is you can stop into the nearly completed Costas during the week and weekend as the candy shop announced yesterday they will now be open, albeit, with the remodel still wrapping up.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO