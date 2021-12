Tamales are one of those foods I never ate growing up. I never even knew what a tamale was until I moved to Texas in the late eighties. Boy was I missing out. Growing up it seemed we always had either turkey again for Christmas dinner. If not that then we would have ham. Those really were our only two options. So when I moved here and tried my first tamale, I was in love.

