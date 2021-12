With college basketball continuing to move forward, there has been upsets, blowouts and rivalries reunited. That rang true this past week as well, as we saw the Gonzaga Bulldogs drop yet another game, this time to Alabama. We now have a better idea for the Top-25 College Basketball Rankings. If you are new to reading college basketball articles here at FlurrySports, I will be posting college basketball rankings every week, with headlines and games to watch for the upcoming week.

2 DAYS AGO