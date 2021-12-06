ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Audrey Melofchik Is Wunderman Thompson's New NA CEO

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPP’s Wunderman Thompson has promoted Audrey Melofchik to CEO of North America, replacing Shane Athison who left the agency in October. Melofchik, who will report to global CEO Mel Edwards,...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

UM Creates Chief Marketplace Officer Role, Taps Stewart To Fill It

IPG Mediabrands' UM unit has promoted Stacey Stewart to the new role of U.S. Chief Marketplace Officer. Stewart, who had been executive vice president-managing director of integrated investment, will oversee UM’s marketplace division. She is based in New York and reports to UM U.S. CEO Lynn Lewis. Stewart, who...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wunderman Thompson Commerce Launches Global Sustainable Commerce Practice

Vaayu’s automated carbon footprint calculation platform to power end-to-end measurement as part of strategic partnership. Wunderman Thompson Commerce, the leading global eCommerce consultancy, has partnered with clean technology company, Vaayu, to create a global Sustainable Commerce Practice. According to Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s Sustainability, Ethics and the Modern Shopper report, 60%...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Edwards
mediapost.com

Media Bridge Names CMO Dandrea A Partner

Minneapolis-based Media Bridge Advertising has named CMO Toni Dandrea, a partner of the agency, alongside Founder-CEO Tracy Call. As part of the move, the agency said Dandrea will take on additional leadership and decision-making responsibilities while continuing her primary role of marketing the agency's growth. Dandrea won the Minneapolis-St. Paul...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Bulking Up On Design Capabilities, WPP Acquires Majority Stake In Made Thought

WPP has acquired a majority stake in branding and design agency Made Thought. Financial terms were not disclosed. Made Thought will be integrated into AKQA and combined with Universal Design Studio and Map Project Office to form a design-focused unit called The New Standard. According to the holding company, plans...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

GroupM's Essence Taps Morrison For Global Marketing, Communications Role

GroupM’s Essence has appointed Maureen Morrison senior vice president-global marketing and communications. Morrison will oversee the agency’s marketing, communications and editorial products across its 23 offices in 14 countries. As part of the agency’s executive team, she will work with global leadership and in tandem with business development,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Who Is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's New Under-The-Radar CEO?

With Jack Dorsey exiting the chief executive’s role at Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), the company’s board of directors unanimously voted to name Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. But for many people who are not actively following the company, the response to the news...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Wpp#Ddb New York#Omnicom#Usa Today
Reuters

Inditex founder's daughter to chair company, new CEO named

MADRID (Reuters) -Marta Ortega, daughter of the founder of Spanish fashion retailer Inditex, will replace Chairman Pablo Isla, who led the company’s global expansion for more than a decade, in a succession some analysts called premature. Ortega, 37, takes over as chairwoman of the group that owns the Zara brand...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that it found...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Audi Supports Diversity In Restaurant Industry Via Sponsored Content

Audi of America is partnering with The Lee Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to diversity and equality in the restaurant industry, for sponsored content. The four-part content series focuses on the Women’s Culinary & Spirits program. Less than one in five executive chefs in the restaurant industry is female. The program is focused on addressing this void in leadership and giving women early in their careers opportunities to be mentored by well-established female leaders.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
iheart.com

Coca-Cola & Sprite Recall

There is a Coca-Cola recall involving Coca-Cola and Sprite soda cans that contain an undisclosed foreign matter according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity message that was issued on November 24th. This recall has not shown up on the FDA recall list at time of publish and has only shown up in the memo from the Department of Defense and appears to only affect a small portion of product that was distributed to Armed Forces Commissary locations.
FDA
mediapost.com

SCS Taps Coke Veteran Cedrone As Brand Director

SCS has hired corporate consultant and Coke veteran Rebecca Barker Cedrone as brand director. Additionally, the agency added several new hires including Roman Sandler as vice president media from media director at PureCars. Ingrid Sandahl joins as senior brand solutions director, a new position, from digital account supervisor at Taco...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Yext 'Season Of Search' Holiday Jingle Spotlights Customer Service, AI Search Experience

Yext this week got in the holiday spirit, launching the latest iteration of its artificial intelligence search vs. keyword search brand story called "Season of Search." The video features an original poem, based on "Twas the Night before Christmas.” It showcases the “awful” experience that outdated keyword search creates for consumers and customer service teams during the holiday season.
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Uptick In Reviews And Google My Business Views, Report Reveals

Shoppers are leaving more reviews than they did in 2020. Review volume rose 12% in 2021 compared with 2020, but still down 22% from pre-pandemic days. This is important because 90% of consumers read reviews before making a purchase, and 72% of consumers read multiple reviews. Reputation released findings from...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy