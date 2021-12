Patrick and Gina Neely became famous for their multiple barbecue restaurants in Tennessee, as well as their popular Food Network show Down Home with the Neelys. In addition to its hundreds of five-star reviews, the Neelys’ individual apple crisp recipe stood out to me for a number of reasons. First, pecans are included in the topping, which is fairly standard, but also in the filling, which I’ve never seen before. The filling also includes maple syrup in addition to brown sugar, which I thought would give the crisp a deeper, richer flavor. And rather than bake the crisp in a square or rectangular baking dish, the Neelys call for baking the mixture in individual ramekins, which sounded cute and also cuts down on baking time.

