The City has project and construction updates to share with the community:. McCall Boulevard – Encanto Road and Oak Hurst Avenue – Resurfacing Project. Resurfacing work will begin on Monday, December 6, on westbound McCall Boulevard between Encanto Road and Oakhurst Avenue. Message boards are in place to notify the public regarding detours or temporary lane closures. Project construction work in this area will begin at a later start time of 8:30 a.m. to minimize impacts to school traffic in the area.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO