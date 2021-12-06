Rapid City police: 2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska says in a news release that 56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO