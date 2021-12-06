ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City police: 2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

 2 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two...

Grand Island man arrested in Kearney shooting investigation

After several months of follow-up investigation, the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Gino Liban, 19, of Grand Island for First Degree Assault and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. The warrant was issued on November 10, 2021. Liban was located and arrested without incident by the Grand Island Police Department on November 17, 2021.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska man gets prison for impersonating federal officer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska says in a news release that 56-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ostdiek was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison after he was found guilty in September of four counts of impersonating a federal officer.
NEBRASKA STATE
Crime & Safety
Broken Bow man killed in crash near Oconto

CUSTER COUNTY-The Custer County Sheriff's office said an Oconto man has died following a crash on Friday. At around 5:55 a.m., Custer County deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident about one mile south of Oconto. An investigation revealed Daniel Jacobson, 65, of Broken Bow, was traveling northbound on Highway 21...
OCONTO, NE
Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
South Dakota father charged in killing of 8-week-old infant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls father has been charged in the killing of his 8-week-old infant who authorities determined died from an apparent assault. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Dylan Castimore with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that police responded Saturday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Omaha early Saturday. Police say Kaitlyn Vanessen, of Omaha, was crossing a street about 2 a.m. Saturday in the Blackstone District in Omaha when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man.
OMAHA, NE
Police ID Kan. woman killed crossing street in motorized wheelchair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita. Just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of Rock and Funston. On arrival, they located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle. Investigators learned that...
KANSAS STATE
Nebraska man who set fire to and stabbed wife gets probation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man who set his wife on fire before stabbing and beating her has avoided jail time after being sentenced to probation. District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced 39-year-old Giannini Cervantes on Tuesday to 42 months probation for second-degree domestic assault. Cervantes pleaded no contest to the charge in September.
NEBRASKA STATE
Public Safety
Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KANSAS STATE
