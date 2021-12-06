ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stars, studs and duds from Bengals' loss to Chargers in Week 13

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYyH6_0dFO91CN00

The Cincinnati Bengals emerged losers in Week 13, dropping a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and dropping to 7-5 in the process.

Cincinnati endured a ton of losses within the loss thanks to a brutal bit of the injury bug. Joe Burrow played through a finger injury, while stars like Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins left the field at other points.

Exiting the contest, some notable winners and losers stick out, so let’s look at those before the team turns its attention toward the San Francisco 49ers.

Star: QB Joe Burrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeSFk_0dFO91CN00
USA TODAY Network

How gutty is Joe Burrow? He stayed in the game despite the finger injury and kept running it or standing tall in the pocket and taking hits like normal. It wasn’t some awe-inspiring day from a stats perspective (300 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions). But it was in terms of leadership and culture-changing grit — this is why the Bengals are what they are now.

Stud: WR Tyler Boyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rq6T6_0dFO91CN00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After a quiet day against the Steelers last time out, it was Boyd making critical plays most of the day in the passing game when it wasn’t Higgins. He drummed up five catches for 85 yards, routinely finding the creases in the defense and making the tough plays in traffic, even with Burrow’s erratic throws post-injury.

Dud: Zac Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0Umo_0dFO91CN00
USA TODAY Network

It wasn’t a banner day for Taylor. He can’t help that key players like Ja’Marr Chase made critical mistakes at key moments early. But he wasn’t without fault either. The sequence where the team called a timeout to get ready for a two-point conversion, got called for a delay of game, then missed an extra-point kick was a disaster. Not spiking the ball and trying for the endzone before halftime was right there, too.

Little bit of both: RB Joe Mixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N05Q0_0dFO91CN00
USA TODAY Network

Mixon gutted through an injury scare similar to Burrow and was good enough on the ground despite his offensive line missing two starters. But he also had that terrible fumble that went back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That was only his third fumble since his rookie season, which speaks to how rare it really was.

Star: Trey Hendrickson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0iIG_0dFO91CN00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson beat up the Chargers offensive line all day. His sack in the second half meant he extended his franchise record of tallying a sack in eight consecutive games. That also leads the NFL. The Chargers and other teams know what he’s going to do, yet just can’t stop him.

Dud: WR Ja'Marr Chase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziBng_0dFO91CN00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chase had more than one drop on the day, but none more important than the one that would have gone for a touchdown in the first half. Instead, he bobbled it into the hands of a defender. He finished the day with five catches for 52 yards and he’s still going to crack the 1,000-yard mark and then some. But defenses adjusted and he’s yet to break out since.

Stud: WR Tee Higgins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nrw7X_0dFO91CN00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the year while Chase feasted, Higgins has rounded into form and looks like the team’s No. 1 wideout. Sunday, he caught nine passes for a career-high 138 yards with a score on 14 targets. He had an injury scare too, but fought through it to keep helping late.

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Bengals’ Stars Align for Steelers Week

Ahhh, there’s nothing like a cleansing trip to the desert to cure a team of the vapors. After a long month of waiting and a seemingly endless bye week, the Bengals at last got back in the win column Sunday in Las Vegas. For all of you who traveled to Sin City for the game, congrats, and I hope you did as well at the tables as the Bengals did on the atrocious Allegiant Stadium field—they would’ve been better off playing on the thin green felt of the local craps game at the Bellagio.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Bengals' momentum screeches to halt in messy Chargers loss

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon's first fumble in a long time was a costly one — just one small slice of a rough day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times during Cincinnati's 41-22 loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Mixon totaled just 54 yards on the ground against one of the NFL's worst run defenses.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals injury roundup following deflating loss to Chargers

We’re three months into the season and the injury bug is finally hitting the Cincinnati Bengals were it hurts. In their fifth loss of the year, the Bengals suffered numerous injuries with varying levels of severity. Here’s what we know about the players who went down during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Studs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Wr#Steelers#Ja Marr Chase#Rb Joe Mixon Mixon
AllBengals

Don't Let Injuries Take Away From the Bengals' Biggest Issue

Turnover differential is a key indicator that determines an NFL team’s success. Turnovers allow us to predict future success; a team that wins the turnover battle wins 69.6% of the time according to a study done by the Harvard Sports Analysis Collective. The five teams with the NFL's best turnover...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

4 teams that have emerged as Super Bowl favorites after Week 12

After a ton of dominant performances were put on display in Week 12, there seems to be a new wave of Super Bowl contenders that have emerged. Now that we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2021-22 NFL season, these last six weeks will determine playoff seeding and decide which teams are forreal and which ones are all hype.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy