Stars, studs and duds from Bengals' loss to Chargers in Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals emerged losers in Week 13, dropping a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and dropping to 7-5 in the process.

Cincinnati endured a ton of losses within the loss thanks to a brutal bit of the injury bug. Joe Burrow played through a finger injury, while stars like Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins left the field at other points.

Exiting the contest, some notable winners and losers stick out, so let’s look at those before the team turns its attention toward the San Francisco 49ers.

Star: QB Joe Burrow

USA TODAY Network

How gutty is Joe Burrow? He stayed in the game despite the finger injury and kept running it or standing tall in the pocket and taking hits like normal. It wasn’t some awe-inspiring day from a stats perspective (300 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions). But it was in terms of leadership and culture-changing grit — this is why the Bengals are what they are now.

Stud: WR Tyler Boyd

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After a quiet day against the Steelers last time out, it was Boyd making critical plays most of the day in the passing game when it wasn’t Higgins. He drummed up five catches for 85 yards, routinely finding the creases in the defense and making the tough plays in traffic, even with Burrow’s erratic throws post-injury.

Dud: Zac Taylor

USA TODAY Network

It wasn’t a banner day for Taylor. He can’t help that key players like Ja’Marr Chase made critical mistakes at key moments early. But he wasn’t without fault either. The sequence where the team called a timeout to get ready for a two-point conversion, got called for a delay of game, then missed an extra-point kick was a disaster. Not spiking the ball and trying for the endzone before halftime was right there, too.

Little bit of both: RB Joe Mixon

USA TODAY Network

Mixon gutted through an injury scare similar to Burrow and was good enough on the ground despite his offensive line missing two starters. But he also had that terrible fumble that went back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That was only his third fumble since his rookie season, which speaks to how rare it really was.

Star: Trey Hendrickson

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrickson beat up the Chargers offensive line all day. His sack in the second half meant he extended his franchise record of tallying a sack in eight consecutive games. That also leads the NFL. The Chargers and other teams know what he’s going to do, yet just can’t stop him.

Dud: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chase had more than one drop on the day, but none more important than the one that would have gone for a touchdown in the first half. Instead, he bobbled it into the hands of a defender. He finished the day with five catches for 52 yards and he’s still going to crack the 1,000-yard mark and then some. But defenses adjusted and he’s yet to break out since.

Stud: WR Tee Higgins

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the year while Chase feasted, Higgins has rounded into form and looks like the team’s No. 1 wideout. Sunday, he caught nine passes for a career-high 138 yards with a score on 14 targets. He had an injury scare too, but fought through it to keep helping late.