The New York Giants have announced that defensive captain Logan Ryan is their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award. Ryan said about his nomination, “It’s amazing. I knew when I came into this league that I wanted to give back, and that was always very important to me. It took time to figure out what my causes were going to be. It took time to figure out what was close to my heart, who to help, and how to help. It came organically. I felt like I’ve been doing good work for years. To be recognized, it’s all about the timing and it’s amazing. This is a great organization. It means a lot to be nominated by this organization, it’s where I’m from, my hometown. It can’t get any better.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO