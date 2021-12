Multidisciplinary survey retrieves hydroacoustic data from first-of-its-kind depths in the region. CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. (CSA), a US-based marine environmental consulting firm, today announced details of a recently completed two-year Environmental Baseline Survey (EBS) in waters offshore southeast Barbados, at depths of up to 2,400 meters. Scientists from CSA’s local Trinidad and Tobago office conducted a series of EBSs in the Carlisle Bay Block and Bimshire Block during the wet and dry season in 2019 and 2021, respectively, to assess temporal variability of environmental parameters.

