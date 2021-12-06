ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Township, PA

Coal Township man facing homicide charges to appear in court

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
 2 days ago
SHAMOKIN — A 39-year-old Coal Township man facing homicide charges is scheduled for preliminary arraignment in front of a district judge next week.

Christopher Depka, 39, of West Holly Street, is jailed without bail and faces criminal homicide and robbery charges. Coal Township police allege he killed his mother, Sarah Jones, 61, of the same address, on Nov. 20 by using a baseball bat that officers say they discovered inside the home covered in blood.

Depka will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Police allege they began their probe after a neighbor called police to conduct a welfare check at Jones’s house.

The neighbor told police that on Nov. 20 Jones asked the neighbor for onions to cook and when the neighbor dropped off the onions and saw they had been moved, she called Jones but Jones did not respond.

The neighbor then called police who then conducted the welfare check and discovered Jones dead in a blood-spattered bedroom and the woman was covered in blankets, according to court documents.

Police said they served a search warrant at the home and discovered an aluminum baseball bat covered in blood and hair and the weapon was hidden in a box in Depka’s bedroom, police said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined to comment on the investigation.

