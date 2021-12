Los Angeles Rams start cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke some things down for the media this week and Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic shared what the league’s best had to say. Ramsey acknowledges that he is motivated to be matched against the leagues best receivers and enjoys the opportunity to prove himself in that way. He is also of course aware that the fans are most interested in those showdowns as one of the more entertaining parts of the game. However, Ramsey explains that in today’s game, having a single corner back follow and lock on to a certain receiver is not realistic. The way offenses have learned to mix and match their alignments and use motions forces defenses to be more dynamic and rely on each other as a team in order to get the overall job done. “It’s a team game” Ramsey emphasizes.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO