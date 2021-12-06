ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Grohl Posts Hanukkah-Themed Cover of Kiss’s “Rock and Roll All Nite”

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters mainmain Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have posted the eighth and final offering of this year’s The Hanukkah Sessions, an eight-night affair in which they pay tribute to Jewish musicians by covering songs in their own unique style. The duo’s 2021 Hanukkah...

www.metalsucks.net

