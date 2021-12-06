ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

MetalSucks Readers’ Poll: What Was Your Favorite Metal Album of 2021?

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Step 1) Decide on your favorite metal album of 2021. You only get to pick one. Sorry. Step 2) Search the polling widget embedded below for your choice (Apple-F on a Mac, Control-F on a PC). Step 3) If it’s already listed, vote for it. Step 4) If it’s...

www.metalsucks.net

klbjfm.com

Top 25 Metal Albums of 2021 – NO CONTROL Radio

Making any kind of list that judges albums is inevitably flawed. It is my perspective, I know there are records I missed, literally didn’t even get a chance to hear, and of course the subjectivity of it, what we are feeling at a particular time when we heard or experienced an album. So my list, though highly awesome and exhaustive of the best of the best, is by no means the end all, be all of metal that came out this year. Just know that I have scoured the depths of the metal spectrum, listened to some really, really bad stuff and found what I like the most from 2021, no bullsh*t explanations why this or that, just the list and some vids. I hope you enjoy and add your favorites in the comments!
thelastmixedtape.com

TLMT Reader’s Album of the Year 2021 – Voting

With The Last Mixed Tape announcing its Top 20 Albums of 2021, it’s now the TLMT readers turn to have their say by voting in our annual Readers Top 20 Albums of 2021 poll. Vote below for the album you want. Read through TLMT Reviews to take a look back on the records released in 2021.
Kerrang

Cast your votes in the Kerrang! Readers’ Poll 2021

2021 has been quite the year, hasn't it? We've seen the inauguration of a new United States President, England almost won the Euros, billionaires have been exploring space, everyone on the planet watched Squid Game, a rock band won Eurovision, and Kerrang! returned to print for a special-edition issue celebrating live music. Oh, and the pandemic is still rolling on...
PopMatters

The 10 Best Progressive Rock/Metal Albums of 2021

COVID-19 impacted virtually every facet of our lives last year, including our ability to create, sell, consume, and bond over music. It’s truly remarkable, then, that plenty of progressive rock and metal bands were still able to craft some of their best work to date. (See our “10 Best Progressive Rock/Metal Albums of 2020” list for proof!) Likewise, it’s only natural to expect that the gradual remission of the plague and return to “normal” life—FINALLY!—would yield an even sturdier showing from these subgenres.
Billboard

What’s Your All-Time Favorite Christmas Song? Vote!

It’s the first day of December, which means one thing: It’s finally and officially time for Christmas music. Sure, there’s the endless debate about soundtracking Thanksgiving or whether to start the day after, but with the turn of the calendar page, there’s no denying it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes.
Pitchfork

The Best Music of 2021: Pitchfork Readers’ Poll Results

Flick Filosopher

loaded question: what’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?

This week’s question is stolen — with his permission — from Ross Miller, who tweeted it last week:. What’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?. My choice is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the question. It’s something David Tennant says in the 2005 ITV miniseries Secret Smile (here’s my review, from 2008), in which he plays the boyfriend from hell who stalks his ex, played by Shaun of the Dead’s Kate Ashfield.
MetalSucks

Code Orange’s Jami Morgan on The MetalSucks Podcast #416

Jami Morgan from Code Orange is back on the show! We discuss the recent standalone single “Out For Blood,” his perspective on the growing importance of singles in rock and metal, the reality of having to create new music faster in the current landscape, how being a frontman is more exhausting than being a drummer, Max Portnoy becoming a full time member of the band, why he feels Code Orange are in it for the long game and how they are intentionally polarizing.
MetalSucks

Listen to Devin Townsend’s Two New Albums, The Puzzle and Snuggles, Now!

Devin Townsend has been teasing The Puzzle for over a year now, initially as a multimedia project with a significant visual component. The effort evolved over time, and he later described it as a “collaborative, multimedia art project,” a “highly orchestrated” affair that “gave me a chance to purge and be completely creatively free” during the pandemic. He also revealed that The Puzzle would have a companion album called Snuggles which is “meant to be something you listen to in order to feel better… Puzzle is chaos, Snuggles is calm,” he said. “The whole project is meant to express that I think there is a light at the end of this dark tunnel we’ve been through.”
Penn

Students share favorite albums of 2021

As the fall semester and 2021 overall draws to a close, many look back on the music that defined the last year of our lives. Maybe some are looking at Spotify Wrapped and feel that they cannot post it because somehow Box Fan White Noise, lo-fi hip hop beats to study/relax to and Weezer ended up being their top artists of the year.
richlandsource.com

Here are our staff's favorite holiday songs -- What are yours?

MANSFIELD -- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and the holiday songs are filling the air. Even those who ho hum them will still hum them. Sometimes we don't understand the power these tunes carry. In the George Clooney-Matt Damon film Monuments Men, Bill Murray's character shows the power of such a song. Set in World War II near the front, he gets a package from home that includes a recording from his daughter.
MetalSucks

Heaviest Riff in the Universe: Writing a Song From YOUR Riff! (Video)

Earlier in November, as part of recording software maker Toontrack’s Metal Month campaign, we asked you for the HEAVIEST RIFF IN THE UNIVERSE. One riff. Written by you. The riff to destroy all other riffs. And you delivered! Hundreds of musicians submitted entries, and Gear Gods editor Trey Xavier...
MetalSucks

Cynic, Megadeth and Fear Factory Collaborators Team Up on New Project, Aerosol

Some of late Cynic drummer Sean Reinert’s final recordings before leaving this mortal realm are now available for your listening pleasure. Cynic collaborator John Hiler — who mixed Carbon-Based Anatomy, worked on the 10th anniversary reissue of Focus, and also mixed and co-produced Reinert and Paul Masvidal’s Aeon Spoke — started a new band, Aerosol, with Reinert and engineer Matt Brownlie (Carly Pearce, Destiny’s Child, Kesha). When Sean unexpectedly passed, Hiler tapped Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) and Mike Heller (Fear Factory, Malignancy) to fill in on drums on the songs Sean hadn’t recorded yet.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
