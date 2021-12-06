ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Things: Takeaways from Wild’s wishy-washy win over Leafs

By Thomas P. Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild shone brightly for the majority of the game, and then it got really damn dark for about 15 minutes—enough for the Toronto Maple Leafs to snatch a point. Well, here’s the 4 Things:. 1 — Penalties really boned them. I’m certainly not one to complain about...

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach Alain Vigneault, Assistant Coach Michel Therrien

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of...
Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
The Hurricanes found a spark. Five takeaways from Carolina’s win over the Flyers

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 6-3 win Friday over the Philadelphia Flyers to end a six-game road trip and a two-game losing streak:. ▪ What’s the best way to end a scoring drought? Scoring four times in a period is one way. It’s also the way the Canes (15-3-1) used Friday in surging into a second-period lead.
Quarter of the way

Holy shit are the wild rolling. This team has a completely different vibe, and we now see Billy's vision coming to life. Ryan Hartman looks like the player Chicago thought they were getting. It should be noted that Kirill has just been shoveling him the puck, making his job a whole lot easier. Kirill is a game changer. I would have paid him 12 million if he wanted it. He is the first player in Wild history to crack the top 20 in points since Gabby. That could be made up, but it feels amazing to see him sitting in the top 5 for the entire league. Russian gas truly works. My only request is that we put a translator on the staff for him.... Like what is the reason we need to call a translator to have an interview with him?? It feels like his translator is just making shit up. Whatever, who cares about interviews, Kirill is dialed in right now and he is doing all the talking with his play. The greasy Russian just flys around and it feels like he has a chance to score every time he touches the puck. The powerplay is something that bothers me because we are allowing the other team to easily lock down Kirill when he is playing the bumper spot. If we could play even strength the entire game, I would probably consider it. It has been so fun to watch Kirill make plays for other people and create opportunities for himself at the same time. His hockey IQ and vision on the ice are elite level and I think he only gets better from here. Zuccy has been a shock to me since we signed him. I was literally pissed (and still kind of pissed) at that monster contract we gave him, (5yr x 6mil) but in hindsight having someone to teach Kirill the ropes is pretty nice. He has way more skill / jump than I ever imagined at 34, hopefully he can stay healthy.
The time is now to make a move for Bill Guerin’s friend Marc-Andre Fluery

The quarter of the season is done and the Minnesota Wild are riding high as one of the best teams in the NHL. They have won their games off of luck, refined scoring depth, clutch goaltending from Cam Talbot, and having a productive blueline. At the moment you can’t pick out a glaring weakness out of this team other than their special teams. It’s been stable across the board and this team leads the league in goal scoring. It’s impressive considering the fact they’ve managed to have early season success with a struggling Kirill Kaprizov, who’s found his game, and Kevin Fiala has yet to be found on the scoresheet. Once he bursts into the scene this team will be hard to stop because they will be secured between the pipes as the team rides goaltending duo Cam Talbot and the 3-time Cup winner MAF. Cup winning teams usually win from having scoring depth, center depth, a productive blueline, and rock solid goaltending. Fleury would benefit heavily from a change of scenery and we will be seeing the VGK version of Fluery. Thus, making the Wild a contender for the Cup. A legit one.
Maple Leafs at Wild: What to expect from Saturday’s marquee matchup

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason doesn’t allow his players to overlook any opponent. As cliche as it sounds, it’s one game at a time throughout the 82-game regular season, and the whole team has bought in. Need proof? With a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs looming...
The Minnesota Wild's powerplay needs to change its personnel

Well one thing's for sure. The Minnesota Wild's powerplay SUCKS! The Wild rank 27th in the league with a % of 13.5. We all thought that the Wild was going to have a much better powerplay considering the fact that Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov, and Kevin Fiala was leading the top unit with Joel Eriksson Ek as the garbage man and Jared Spurgeon as the point man who can shoot from the point or distribute the puck. Unfortunately, the powerplay has yet to be successful and eventually they'll need to score on the PP if they can't score 5v5 for some reason. It's that simple. You can't win a championship having a below average powerplay.
Preview: Wild look to continue winning streak by banishing Devils

The Minnesota Wild started their current four-game winning streak on the night before Thanksgiving by beating the New Jersey Devils, and on Thursday night they’ll try to complete the season sweep against their Eastern conference foe, this time on the home ice of the Xcel Energy Center. When last the...
Nothing can stop Big Rig Greenway

For most of last year, the Minnesota Wild could count on reliable production from the "second" line. "Second" is in quotations because the unit made up of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno was anything but secondary in its dominance last season. Amongst line combinations with over 250 minutes together, that line was third in expected goals share (65.69 percent), sixth in on-ice goals for percentage (67.93) and 14th in shots on goal for percentage (53.06) according to Evolving-Hockey. When your "second" line is in amongst names like the Colorado Avalanche’s top line of MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Landeskog, the Toronto Maple Leafs power trio of Matthews, Marner, and Hyman; and the top line of the Vegas Golden Knights led by Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, you know you have a winner.
HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL honors Guentzel for big week

Jake Guentzel had a huge week for the Pens including his fourth career hat trick, the Pens forward named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week with the team in Seattle Monday
