ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photo: Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing Boston Hardcore T-Shirt

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie star Ben Affleck accidentally broke the metal internet last year when he was spotted wearing a shirt from Bridge Nine Records, the hardcore label that is, like Mr. Affleck, from the Boston area (the label has released albums by such illustrious bands as Agnostic Front, Sick of It All, and...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Snuggle On Dinner Date After Arriving To Music Studio Holding Hands – Photos

A busy Thanksgiving weekend! J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a kid-free dinner date after visiting a music studio in LA on Nov. 27. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 49, got all dressed up for a night out! Bennifer 2.0 left the kids at home for a romantic dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 27 — owned by J.Lo’s favorite chef, Wolfgang Puck. Jen and Ben sweetly held hands as they approached the iconic eatery, sharing a sweet snuggle outdoors for the cameras!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ben Affleck says his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘beautiful’

Ben Affleck has talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, describing it as “beautiful”.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.When asked about their relationship in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck was hesitant to go into detail.He said: “You can write conjecture about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Hardcore#Bridge Nine Records#Agnostic Front#Terror#Tmz#Licorice Pizza
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

J Lo and Twins Fly to L.A. for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is hunkering down with her kids for Thanksgiving, 2021, but there should be no doubt ... one Ben Affleck will almost certainly join them. J Lo flew into the City of Angels Wednesday night with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She has a house in a swanky part of L.A., not too far from Ben's.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up While Taking Their Kids To The Movies Ahead Of The Blended Family's Holiday Festivities: Photos

The perfect day for a matinée! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen cozying up to each other while attending an afternoon movie with their children over the weekend. The lovebirds — who rekindled their old romance earlier this year — were photographed taking their kiddos to an afternoon movie showing at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., on Saturday, December 4. The blended family reportedly saw Paul Thomas Anderson's new film Licorice Pizza.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy