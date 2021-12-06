ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dee Eskridge Enjoys Breakthrough Performance in Seahawks Victory Over 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 2 days ago

SEATTLE, WA - Mirroring the misfortunes befallen on his team, Seahawks receiver receiver Dee Eskridge has endured a tumultuous rookie campaign in every sense.

But with Seattle trailing San Francisco by nine points with just 1:42 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC West rematch, the former Western Michigan star picked the perfect time to throw a coming out party in front of the 12s.

Starting their sixth possession from their own 35-yard line, aided by a roughing the passer call against defensive end Arden Key, the Seahawks drove to the 49ers 26-yard line and faced a 3rd and 2 situation. With the clock ticking under 35 seconds, quarterback Russell Wilson urgently took the snap and fired a strike to Eskridge, who came open running a route into the flats from the left slot.

After making the catch, cornerback Josh Norman looked to have Eskridge dead to right inbounds, which would have kept the clock running. But leaning on his past running back background, the first-year wideout slipped through an arm tackle and wisely got out of bounds, setting Seattle up with 1st and 10 at the 49ers 15-yard line with 26 seconds left to work with.

“We were all in two minute mode, so obviously catch the ball, get as much as you can, get out of bounds and stop the clock so that I don’t get tackled in bounds and the clock keeps going. So, I just did my job and it worked out," Eskridge said.

Following another roughing the passer penalty on San Francisco, Seattle received another free set of downs at the opposing seven-yard line, but time was becoming a real factor. With just 18 seconds left, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron had a limited playbook at his disposal with the middle of the field no longer an option.

Working out of shotgun in a trips right set, Wilson quickly scanned the defense, took the snap from center Ethan Pocic, and executed a three-step drop. Initially, he looked for star receiver DK Metcalf, who was well-covered on a 10-yard hitch route in the end zone, before being forced to step up in the pocket with pressure caving on him from multiple defenders.

Keeping his eyes downfield while shuffling upward in the pocket, Wilson promptly fired a dart off platform to Eskridge, who ran a five-yard curl as the outside receiver to the trips side. Just like his earlier catch, the 49ers had a chance to wrap him up quickly, which would have forced the Seahawks to scramble to the line and attempt to spike the ball before the clock expired.

However, with just two yards separating him from his first career NFL touchdown, Eskridge wasn't about to be denied. Putting his ability to create after the catch on display once again, he slipped through fellow rookie Deommodore Lenoir's tackle attempt and dove past the goal line for a momentum-changing score to trim the deficit to two points before halftime, eventually helping the Seahawks secure a badly-needed 30-23 victory over their rivals.

"It felt amazing," an emotional Eskridge said of his first touchdown. "Thinking about my grandma that passed away in the summer, it brought a tear to my eye. A lot of work that went into that."

"Everybody was celebrating that tonight," Wilson added. "I felt really happy for him. I know he's going to continue to work his butt off. He gets there early every morning. I get to work with him every morning early, around 6:15, 6:30 during the season. He wants to be great, so that's just the start. Got a lot more to do. It's just a start."

For Eskridge, finally making it into the end zone for his new team has been a long, arduous journey. Only weeks after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he sprained his big toe during organized team activities. Even after a six-week break, the injury ended up keeping him out of the majority of training camp before he finally came off the PUP list in mid-August.

Then, after tantalizing with his versatility as a runner and receiver in Seattle's regular season opening win in Indianapolis, Eskridge took a shot to the helmet in the fourth quarter and exited with a severe concussion. He wouldn't play again for eight weeks, spending time on injured reserve and missing a grand total of seven games.

Struggling to get over the hump in his recovery and dealing with vision-related issues, Wilson advised Eskridge to meet with Dr. Matthew Antonucci, a specialist in Florida who had previously worked with the star signal caller's younger sister Anna after she suffered a serious concussion of her own. Spending a week away from the team, the trip helped him finally turn the corner and he returned to practice after Seattle's bye in Week 9.

“It was just a lot of things that weren’t corrected, that I had to correct," Eskridge remarked. "I don’t want to get into all of the details, but it was a continuous process that I had to stay consistent with. It took a while, but I’m glad to be back.”

Upon his return in early November, the Seahawks phased Eskridge back into action slowly, as he saw only five offensive snaps in a loss to the Packers and 11 snaps in a loss to the Cardinals. Last Monday, he played a season-high 13 snaps in a loss to Washington, catching two passes for 10 yards.

While his numbers on Sunday were hardly jaw-dropping with three receptions for 35 yards, Eskridge caught all of his targets from Wilson and converted each of them into either a touchdown or a first down. His third reception came early in the third quarter when Wilson connected with him on a crossing route for a 17-yard gain, advancing Seattle to the opposing 34-yard line.

As they gain more experience working together in game situations and developing chemistry on the field, Wilson's confidence in Eskridge keeps growing. Yesterday marked the first time the star quarterback seemed to be actively looking for the rookie wideout, which could be a sign he will be a bigger factor for Seattle down the stretch.

"I think my chemistry with Dee Eskridge is great," Wilson commented. "I think he understands the game. He's working really hard at it. He asks great questions. He is tremendously talented as you guys saw. He's hard to tackle, too. Made some really key plays tonight, so I felt really pumped up for him tonight."

Thrilled to see the electric playmaker finally finding success on the field and contributing for his team, like Wilson, coach Pete Carroll hopes Eskridge's bad luck is behind him and Sunday's performance serves as a stepping stone towards getting him even more involved in the Seahawks offense. With five games left to play and a slim shot at still making the playoffs, his emergence could prove to be a true difference maker down the stretch.

"He looked good. Had a couple plays. Made a first down and did a couple things we're not surprised by. He's really got some strength to him and some explosiveness that will continue to allow him to make plays. We just got to get him going more. But he did a really nice job for us today."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

The Seahawks' Usage of Pistol Mattered

There was one obvious feature to the impotent, shutout Seahawks offense versus the Packers: with the rapid return of Russell Wilson from his finger injury, Seattle did not use under-center formations. Instead, the usual shotgun was accompanied by pistol looks—where the quarterback aligned four yards behind the center compared to gun’s increased depth of five yards. This was the first time we had seen this formation from the Seahawks in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#Wa
SeahawkMaven

Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Coming off their first shutout loss in a decade, the Seahawks will look to rebound and keep their season alive against the NFC's current No. 2 seed: the Cardinals. Both teams are heading into this one pretty banged up, with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and Seattle defensive backs Jamal Adams (groin) and D.J. Reed (groin) all listed as game-time decisions.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

In Retrospect, Seahawks' Decision to Cut CB Pierre Desir Does Not Look Great

The Seahawks seem to have finally found a winning combo at outside cornerback, moving D.J. Reed back to the right side and slotting in rookie Tre Brown on the left. In two official starts together, the duo has allowed just four catches on 13 targets for a meager 55 yards against offenses led by quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Host Cardinals in Week 11

--Seahawks tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell versus Cardinals defensive ends Chandler Jones and Markus Golden: Still viewed as one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, Jones has historically dominated against Seattle, registering a whopping 13.5 sacks in nine regular season games against them. Most recently, he tormented Jamarco Jones in 2019, bringing down Russell Wilson four times in a Week 16 victory at Lumen Field. After exiting last week's loss to the Packers with a hip strain, the Seahawks expect Brown to start at left tackle, but even at 100 percent, he hasn't been effective this year and has given up seven sacks in nine starts. That's not a matchup that looks favorable at all for the home team and making matters worse, Shell will have to deal with the explosive Golden, who has resurrected his career since returning to the Cardinals and leads the team with 9.0 sacks. There's no question offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will have to provide help for both tackles with tight ends chip blocking and running backs ready to pick them up in the backfield if the Seahawks have any hopes of keeping Wilson upright.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Defense Improves Versus Explosives

The Seahawks defense is playing quality football and recently managed to show this versus a better opponent in the Green Bay Packers offense. One way of highlighting the improved performances of Seattle’s defense is explosive plays. Pete Carroll first talked about these explosives when Mike Salk of 710 ESPN Seattle...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Halftime Observations: Cardinals 13, Seahawks 6

Facing a Cardinals squad missing their starting quarterback and best receiver, the Seahawks were presented with a great chance to get back in the win column in front of their home crowd. But through two quarters, they haven't taken advantage of their opportunities to this point and entered halftime trailing their short-handed NFC West rivals 13-6.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
284
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy