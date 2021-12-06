ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Blue-green algae bloom detected in Caloosahatchee River & Davis boat ramp

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgDkD_0dFO55Il00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – – Health officials have issued a health alert after detecting blue-green algae blooms around the Caloosahatchee River and Davis boat ramp in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in both locations Monday in response to a water sample taken on December 1.

All residents and visitors are being asked not to drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where visible blooms exist. Local health officials said anyone who has come in contact with algae or discolored smelly water, should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

Pets should be kept away from the water, according to the Department of Health. Residents and visitors should not cook or clean with water contaminated by algal blooms and should not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Local health officials said fish fillets should be rinsed with tap or bottled water.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
CNN

What's missing from Biden's democracy summit

Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

New Zealand plans to keep young people from ever buying cigarettes

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking: a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new measure the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Blooms#Bottled Water#Algal Blooms#The Department Of Health
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy