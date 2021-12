When recovering from an eating problem, you may encounter triggers that catch you off-guard. Emily, 23, shares how she copes with eating disorder triggers. I often tell people that recovering from an eating disorder is like having a radio in your brain. Most of the time, the volume is pretty much all the way down to zero and you can get through your day barely thinking about it. Other days, the dial is turned up a little higher and those disordered thoughts are a little louder, a little bit more distracting. Then, sometimes, the volume dial gets turned all the way up to the max. Those thoughts become excruciatingly loud and difficult to ignore – almost like someone is screaming all of your worst thoughts…all at once…directly into your ear…with a megaphone.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO