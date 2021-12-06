ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Airlines BOGO Promotion 2 days Only

By Rocky Horan
 2 days ago
Alaska Airlines is back with another Buy one ticket, get one for just the taxes and fee. The promotion at Alaska Airlines has been somewhat common during the pandemic. Usually the Promotion is tied to their Chef Football officer Russell Wilson, and Seahawks wins. Yet, we’ve seen BOGO sales for just...

