Pet Parenting Made Easy

Hello, all my new friends. My name is Trixie, what’s yours? Can you guess what kind of dog I am? If you can’t, you are not alone. I’m a Pyredoodle. That means my momma is a great Pyrenees and Daddy is a standard poodle. Did you know that we Pyredoodles are a rather uncommon breed? I mean, how many standard poodles do you know? For that matter, how many great Pyrenees have you met? And how many love affairs can you imagine there could possibly have been between star-struck lovers of those two breeds, even if it was an arranged marriage, if you know what I mean?

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO