Pets

Pet Parenting Made Easy

tmj4.com
 3 days ago

Just in time for the holiday season, Chewy's got the latest tips, the most trusted vet recommendations, and...

www.tmj4.com

KING-5

Holiday shopping made easy with Pour Moi

SEATTLE — Pour Moi is climate-smart skincare, meaning that their products are specifically formulated to work in whatever climate you're in. It's a skincare revolution that founder Ulli Haslacher spent years working on. "You dress your skin like you dress yourself for extraordinary anti-aging results," says Haslacher. For instance, if...
marysvilleonline.net

5 Holiday Travel Tips for Pet Parents

(StatePoint) Traveling with pets over the holidays? Whether you’re taking to the skies or the highways and byways, bringing furry friends along for the ride can sometimes be stressful for pets and people alike. Consider these tips to make the journey easier on everyone:. 1. Pack right: Be sure to...
tmj4.com

Self-Care For The Holidays

Take time for yourself to de-stress or to do something that makes you feel good this holiday. Treat yourself at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa! Today is Day 3 of their annual 12 Days of Christmas sale. It's a gift to their customers. During the 12 day sale, which runs weekdays from December 1- December 16 this year, they offer a different special that only lasts 24 hours. It must be purchased that day, either in person, or by phone. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to tell us about today's special, BBL Hero.
tmj4.com

Holiday Shopping Done Right!

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list. Collage.com makes custom photo products and gifts that are easy for anyone to create. Link Smart Pet Wearable is a GPS tracking, step counting, waterproof, customizable, smart pet wearable for dogs of any size. Now through the end of the year, all SurityPro Pet CBD products on SurityPro.com are buy one, get one free! Enter code SURITYBOGO at checkout.
tmj4.com

Achieve A Brighter Smile This Holiday

It’s always the perfect time to touch up your pearly whites! With the holidays looming why not get a bright, white smile. Power Swabs are the perfect gift to yourself. Amy Vanderoef shows us just how easy this process can be!. Power Swabs is offering a Holiday Special: Get up...
boisestate.edu

Volsche pet-parenting research featured in The Washington Post

Anthropology lecturer and head of the ECHOS Lab Shelly Volsche recently republished an article titled “How cat and dog ‘moms’ and ‘dads’ really are parenting their pets” in The Washington Post. An excerpt from the article reads:. “Have you noticed more cats riding in strollers lately? Or bumper stickers that...
tmj4.com

Beauty Boost For The Holidays

We've been sharing the amazing results people get with Plexaderm! Now is the time for you to try it. We've seen under-eye bags disappear, fine lines and wrinkles minimized, and more youthful faces emerge in just minutes. If you've been on the fence about trying Plexaderm for yourself, now is the time to give it a trial! Amy Vanderoef joins us to discuss how to use this simple and easy product that can make you instantly appear younger!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Beast

This 2-in-1 Mop-Vacuum is Perfect for Pet Owners and Parents With No Time for Dirty Floors

Let me set the stage for you: picture a kitchen where afternoon sunlight shines bright, crisply illuminating white cabinets, lightly flecked pale gray countertops, and large squares of matte charcoal tile on the floor. It’s a lovely tableau, to be sure, which is good because we spent a lot of effort in creating it. But now let’s zero in on that floor, because as it turns out that on dark, matte tiles, just about every crumb or speck of dust stands out starkly, especially when the aforementioned sunshine is pouring in.
Washington Post

How cat and dog ‘moms’ and ‘dads’ really are parenting their pets

Have you noticed more cats riding in strollers lately? Or bumper stickers that read, “I love my granddogs”? You’re not imagining it. More people are investing serious time, money and attention in their pets. It looks an awful lot like parenting, but of pets, not people. Can this kind of...
Fox News

10 pet gifts that are perfect for the holidays

If you feel like you’ve forgotten something during holiday shopping, it might just be your pet. Your animal companion has brought cheer to your family, so it’s only fair that you return the favor. Here’s a list of holiday pet gifts you’ll want to consider. Whether you’re in need of a starter kit for a new addition to your family or a unique playset that’s not just focused on dogs and cats, keep on reading, so you can find the perfect present.
Marietta Daily Journal

Barton Goldsmith: Lessons my pets have taught me

Quadrupeds are great companions, but they are much more than that. These days they are our “fur babies,” and along with the unconditional love they naturally give, they also have a few things to teach us. Here are some lessons I have learned from the wonderful animals in...
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hello, all my new friends. My name is Trixie, what’s yours? Can you guess what kind of dog I am? If you can’t, you are not alone. I’m a Pyredoodle. That means my momma is a great Pyrenees and Daddy is a standard poodle. Did you know that we Pyredoodles are a rather uncommon breed? I mean, how many standard poodles do you know? For that matter, how many great Pyrenees have you met? And how many love affairs can you imagine there could possibly have been between star-struck lovers of those two breeds, even if it was an arranged marriage, if you know what I mean?
ClickOnDetroit.com

GIFT GUIDE: Special gift treats for dogs, cats and their humans

People love to spoil their pets. That can mean buying them the best toys and treats, taking dogs on long walks or cuddling with cats. This holiday season, find a gift for your pets and pet-loving friends to make their lives easier. Unfortunately, the fluffier our furry friends are, the...
news4sanantonio.com

New pet owners less likely to gift holiday presents to their fur babies

In a new poll report by CivicScience, pet parents indicated they were less likely to purchase pet gifts this year than in 2020. Translation: more pets are on the naughty list. Actually, the age of the pet owner seems to play a large part in how much they’re willing to gift their furry companions.
ABC 4

Matching made easy for moms and children

Matching with your little kids is easier than ever thanks to Mama and Mini Mr. Owner, Jessalynn Speight is here with her daughter showing off the cutest matching clothes every mom and child needs. It can be hard to find matching clothes when your kid is so little so she solved that issue.
warm1069.com

NW Canine Coalition – 3 Dogs Available

Bo is a happy, handsome, fun, and cuddly pup. He LOVES to play. Tug? Yep. Fetch? You bet. He also loves to give kisses and is an expert cuddler. If Bo had a list of his favorite things to do, we are not sure which of these would be at the top of the list so his new family should be ready for tug, fetch, snuggles AND kisses.
pawtracks.com

Are dog food subscriptions worth the money? Pet parents have opinions

Pet parents spend between $1,400 and $4,300 per year on their dogs, with the cost of food being one of the largest contributing factors. If you’ve ever found yourself Googling search terms like “best dog food for the best price,” you’re not alone. Unfortunately, recent dog food recalls have driven many pet parents to make their own dog food.
aymag.com

Top 10 Pet Names of 2021

Holiday gift buying can be ruff, sorry, rough, but there’s nothing quite like the joy when that special gift is finally opened by that special person. Cue the often funny and sometimes tear-jerking YouTube videos of children and the elderly surprised with canine and feline furballs for Christmas — new pets are always a sure-fire way to blow all the other gifts out of the snow.
