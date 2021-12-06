DUI and Noise Complaint in Friday Policing Business

The Prescott Police Department purchased a fully outfitted DUI processing vehicle. Lt Corey Kasun says the purchase was possible through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The mobile processing vehicle will be deployed as part of our efforts to combat impaired driving throughout our community. This vehicle is equipped to allow our officers to fully process impaired drivers in the field, limiting time and increasing overall efficiency. DUI saturation patrols are now taking place each weekend through the end of the year. Additional officers will be on the roadways looking for impaired drivers. Law enforcement is also cracking down on aggressive and distracted drivers. If you’re celebrating, have a designated driver, call for a ride or stay put until you’re able to drive safely.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO