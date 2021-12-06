Analyzing the shipping backlog from one of America’s busiest ports

America's fourth-largest burger chain is joining forces with a popular taco chain in an effort to form a bigger and more powerful fast-food entity. Jack In the Box, which once upon a time owned Qdoba, has announced that it will be purchasing another Mexican fast-casual: Del Taco. The $575 million dollar deal is expected to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The move will make the Jack-Del Taco empire span some 2,800 locations across 25 states, according to QSR Magazine. It will also make both brands more competitive in their respective categories: Jack In the Box going up against McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, and Del Taco against the likes of Taco Bell and Chipotle.

