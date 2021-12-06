ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Analyzing the shipping backlog from one of America’s busiest ports

By PBS Newshour
WOUB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — The latest jobs report Friday offered mixed signals about the state of hiring,...

woub.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Breeze

‘Vanishing’ ships underscore supply woe at the ports

A line of more than 80 container ships waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, was cut in half in late November — or so it seemed. Turns out the vessels disappearing from the queue were merely hiding from it, loitering in the Pacific out of reach of the official count.
LONG BEACH, CA
MarketWatch

America’s new export problem: 12.1 million shipping containers left biggest U.S. ports empty

For 20 years, Greg Jackson has exported hay and grass grown in California’s Imperial Valley to places like China, where an increasing number of dairy farms rely on American alfalfa and other forage crops that are in short supply locally. As the executive vice president for sales at Border Valley Trading in Brawley, Calif., Jackson has arranged for shipping containers to ferry hay from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach across the Pacific Ocean.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
securitymagazine.com

Shipping backlog causes rise in thefts at ports this holiday season

This holiday season, shipping backlog and supply chain issues are spelling disasters for ports. Several news reports detail a growing number of shipments stuck at sea due to supply chain issues, leading to concerns of holiday shipments not arriving on time. CBS reports container ships are crowding ports, from New York to Los Angeles, where more than 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded. Cargo from Asia is also being diverted to ports in other parts of the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Shipping#Labor Force#Newshour#Economics
CNBC

Amazon is making its own containers and bypassing supply chain chaos with chartered ships and long-haul planes

For years, Amazon has been quietly chartering private cargo ships, making its own containers, and leasing planes to better control the complicated shipping journey of an online order. Now, as many retailers panic over supply chain chaos, Amazon's costly early moves are helping it avoid the long wait times for available dock space and workers at the country's busiest ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

A Look At San Francisco: One Of America’s Gateways To Asia

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is one of the air gateways to Asia for traffic from the United States. As both an airline hub targeting connections and the largest international airport when considering nonstop service near Silicon Valley, a booming tech and business hub with a lot of business demand to Asia, the airport is only growing in might. While traffic to Asia is currently down due to travel restrictions and the global crisis, that has not stopped airlines from flying to Asia from San Francisco.
LIFESTYLE
NJBIZ

NJ, NY port officials resist notion they can take on US’s cargo backlog (updated)

With cargo ships stalled outside ports across the nation for weeks or months – and the Northeast somehow able to avoid the phenomenon and the worst of those delays – at an event hosted in Iselin by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey, local shipping officials say they’re anxious about the notion of New Jersey and New York taking on the extra load, and that to do so would not likely be possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
thepioneeronline.com

Healthcare Labor Shortage and America’s Shipping Crisis

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay. Today will be our final show of the semester. We hope you enjoyed East Bay Weekly and all of the content we have shown these past few months. First up...
HEALTH
EatThis

One of America's Largest Burger Chains Just Bought This Major Mexican Brand

America's fourth-largest burger chain is joining forces with a popular taco chain in an effort to form a bigger and more powerful fast-food entity. Jack In the Box, which once upon a time owned Qdoba, has announced that it will be purchasing another Mexican fast-casual: Del Taco. The $575 million dollar deal is expected to be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2022. The move will make the Jack-Del Taco empire span some 2,800 locations across 25 states, according to QSR Magazine. It will also make both brands more competitive in their respective categories: Jack In the Box going up against McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King, and Del Taco against the likes of Taco Bell and Chipotle.
RESTAURANTS
Long Beach Post

Fewer container ships are idling directly off the San Pedro Bay coast, but the port backlog persists farther out at sea

Only 30 ships are anchored or loitering within 40 miles of the San Pedro Bay Ports but the backlog is 96 ships strong, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. The post Fewer container ships are idling directly off the San Pedro Bay coast, but the port backlog persists farther out at sea appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy