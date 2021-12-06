ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conditions key to International run for Hunters Call

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Hunters Call could attempt to become the oldest horse to win the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday

Trainer Olly Murphy would seriously consider running the 11-year-old in the Grade Two contest over an extended two miles if the race cut up or the ground was very soft.

Three 10-year-olds – Birds Nest (in 1980), Relkeel (1999) and My Tent Or Yours (2017) – have won the race since it was first run in 1963.

Hunters Call overcame a 249-day absence to win a handicap hurdle in good style over nearly two and a half miles at Bangor last month.

“We’ll just see what the weather does. Dropping back to two miles probably isn’t ideal, but if the ground was very soft I’d certainly think about running him,” said Murphy.

“He’s in good form. It’s not easy now with the mark he’s got aged 11, turning 12, but we’ll certainly look at it.

“I don’t know how many will run. If it cuts up, I’d definitely take my chance but at his age I didn’t think he’d be running in an International Hurdle.”

Last year’s winner Song For Someone, trained by Tom Symonds, features among nine entries as does David Pipe’s Adagio and Sceau Royal from Alan King’s stable.

There are two potential Irish raiders – Henry de Bromhead’s Ballyadam and the Paul Hennessy-trained Heaven Help Us – while Fusil Raffles was also confirmed for the Racing Post Gold Cup on the same card. Guard Your Dreams and Wilde About Oscar complete the list.

Trainer Olly Murphy (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Murphy could let Barony Legends line-up in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over three miles after the five-year-old made a winning debut over the smaller obstacles at Lingfield six weeks ago.

“I don’t think he’d be badly wrong in the weights. I’ll have a look at it. He’s not a bad horse and he could well run,” said the Stratford handler.

“He’s a horse that will stay, so the trip will not inconvenience him.”

The 10 entries are headed by Charles Byrnes’ Irish raider Blazing Khal, the Paul Nicholls-trained Gelino Bello and Evan Williams’ Current Mood, who were first, second and third respectively over two miles and five furlongs at Cheltenham four weeks ago.

My Drogo could bid to make amends for a dramatic exit at the second-last fence on his fencing debut in the bearrene.com Novices’ Chase.

Dan Skelton’s Grade One-winning hurdler came down with his only opponent looking held, handing the race to Gin On Lime, who almost came down too.

Her trainer Henry de Bromhead is represented by Bob Olinger, who had no problem scoring on his chasing bow at Gowran last month.

Gordon Elliott’s Fancy Foundations is a second Irish-trained possible among seven entries.

newschain

Adagio ruled out of International run due to ‘minor setback’

Ante-post favourite Adagio will miss the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday after suffering a minor setback. David Pipe’s stable star enjoyed an excellent juvenile campaign last season – winning at Cheltenham and Chepstow before filling the runner-up spot in the Triumph Hurdle at the Festival and at Aintree.
SPORTS
newschain

Midnight Shadow on course to claim rare Cheltenham double

Midnight Shadow is among a field of 15 as he attempts to join an elite list by winning the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday. Sue Smith’s eight-year-old won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November and will join Pegwell Bay, Senor El Betrutti and Exotic Dancer as winners of both races in the same season. Smith also runs Joke Dancer.
SPORTS
newschain

England’s bowlers endure frustrating morning session on day two at The Gabba

Ben Stokes clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball to sum up a morning of desperate frustration for England’s bowlers on day two of the first Ashes Test. Having been rolled over for just 147 on Wednesday, the tourists needed to get stuck into Australia’s top order and made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply.
SPORTS
pilot.com

Running in Different Circles: Field Hunters Win at Racehorse Makeover

Like the majority of Thoroughbred racehorses, Forthegreatergood didn’t distinguish himself on the racetrack. The six-year-old gelding, who goes by “Dom” around the barn, ran 22 times in claiming races, the lowest level of racing. He broke his maiden at Laurel Park in his tenth start, but only hit the board two more times.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
theplaidhorse.com

Cassario 8 and Shawn Casady Claim Victory in the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby at Desert Holiday I

Thermal, Calif. – Dec. 3, 2021 – International Hunter Derby riders took over the main hunter ring on day three of hunter competition at Desert Holiday I. A total of 25 highly competitive horse and rider combinations showcased their skills in the decorated arena to impress the judges in the $25,000 San Marcos Training USHJA International Hunter Derby, Presented by Butet. Fourth in the order of go was decorated hunter rider Shawn Casady and his mount Cassario 8, who ultimately would take home the championship honors after two seamlessly perfect rounds. Junior rider Augusta Iwasaki and Attendu De Lannois Z were awarded the reserve champion title, while Nick Haness and Fair Game took home third.
SPORTS
BBC

Robbie Dunne: Verdict awaited over claims jockey bullied Bryony Frost

A verdict is expected by 12:00 GMT on Thursday on claims jockey Bryony Frost was bullied by fellow rider Robbie Dunne. Louis Weston, representing the British Horseracing Authority, said in closing remarks to a disciplinary panel that Dunne subjected her to a "vendetta". The treatment of Frost, 26, by some...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

(AP) – Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said […]
ANIMALS
newschain

Frost receives warm applause in victory from Warwick racegoers

Bryony Frost received a warm reception after winning the opening race at Warwick on Thursday. At around the same time the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled she had been bullied and harassed by fellow rider Robbie Dunne, Frost was in competitive action aboard Graystone for trainer Lucy Wadham.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschain

newschain

