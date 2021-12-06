ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

When Will Marketers Master Personalization?

By Lynne Capozzi
CMSWire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople stop doing business with a company for a number of reasons. As many as 30% to 40% of U.S. consumers have switched brands or retailers in pursuit of better prices, product availability, quality and purpose, according to McKinsey. While customer loyalty remains low, the cost of acquiring new...

www.cmswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

ICYMI: Taking Marketing Personalization to Next Level, Rising CX Expectations

What form of digital communication helps the environment? What is a mature content organization? How can friction be removed to ensure a better customer experience? Meanwhile, we are understanding how many businesses are shrinking their digital workplace core. Quick, Catch Me Up:. Choose the Least CO2-Emitting Form of Digital Communication...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

The Sonic Liberation: Implications of Audio for Digital Marketing

Within the bubble where I work and live — that of voice assistants, audio and sonic products and solutions — the proclamation that audio has arrived is undeniable. To us, the dwellers of that bubble, the trends are clear, the facts are indisputable, and the patterns difficult to ignore. But in my conversations with marketers and other business function leaders outside of the bubble — professionals who have to deal with an endless flux of new tools, strategies and tactics, all while keeping an eye on time sensitive deliverables and bottom lines — I have discovered the perception is very different. Audio as a category that one can assign to an owner and budget for, the way a marketer now does with mobile and social, has yet to crystalize. Instead, marketers feel as if they are being pelted by random manifestations of audio, from hardware, to software, to content and experiences, and they don’t know exactly what to do or where to start.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Why Marketers Need to Obsess Over Net Revenue Retention

If you were a fly on the wall in top tech investor meetings, you’d hear one acronym come up over and over again: NRR. Net revenue retention is a key indicator of a company’s health and future potential, and investors (and the markets) obsess over it. So what...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Customer Data#Marketing Strategies#Mckinsey
CMSWire

How AI-Based Marketing Can Improve Customer Retention

AI-based marketing enables brands to personalize the customer experience while providing real-time decisioning based on the actionable insights that are obtained through the analysis of massive amounts of historical and current customer data. In fact, according to a report from IBM, 50% of brands that were surveyed are already using AI to quickly access insights, automate campaigns and processes, and they are eager to embed it directly into customer touchpoints.
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

How Mature Is Your Content Organization?

“Create relevant, engaging digital content,” they said. “It’ll be easy,” they said. And then the world of content marketing and content strategy exploded. As the drive to create content at scale and serve it across multiple platforms in a contextually relevant manner has grown, so has the need for a robust content organization.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CMSWire

Understanding Rules- vs. Intent-Based Marketing Personalization

About a fifth of brands say about 75% of the content their organizations produce for their customers is personalized. On the other side, about a fifth of respondents in the 2021 survey reported by Statista said that less than 10% of their customer content was personalized. Here's something to consider...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

4 Ways to Improve the Effectiveness of Your Voice of the Customer Initiatives

A Voice of Customer (VoC) initiative can provide many metrics that enable a brand to gauge the effectiveness of its marketing campaigns, channels, how easy it is for customers to do business with the brand, and more. By listening to customers, in their own voices, brands are able to determine what they are doing right, what can be improved, and which pain points need to be eliminated from the customer journey. This article will look at the ways that brands can improve the effectiveness of their VoC initiatives.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
CMSWire

How to Build a Cloud-First Strategy for the Digital Workplace

It's arguable when the cloud took off as a trend in business. Some point to Salesforce, which started offering its customer relationship management platform as a service in the late 1990s. Others argue the push for cloud dominance started in 2006, when Amazon started offering its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Four Questions To Ask About Security When Choosing A Digital Marketing Partner

Sharat Potharaju is cofounder and CEO of Mobstac, a QR code and mobile marketing company. Whether you’re leading a B2B or a B2C company, it’s likely your marketing strategy for 2021 and beyond increasingly relies on digital marketing tools and partnerships. Unfortunately (and inevitably), this shift comes with specific security concerns for your company and its audience.
INTERNET
Westport News

5 Things to Look For When Hiring a Marketing Agency

Marketing helps create your brand image, promote your service, reach potential customers, engage existing clients, boost sales and propel growth. With tens of thousands of companies offering these services worldwide, deciding on the best agency to hire is no easy task. To help you make the best decision, let's begin...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

Honey, I Shrunk the (Digital Workplace) Core

Some organizations spent the last two years reworking their cores into smaller, more flexible hubs that can support a great many innovative digital spokes. Now it's time for other organizations to catch up. Getting Your (Digital Workplace) Core in Shape. Core business systems like CRMs and ERPs continue to demand...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Employee Experience Is Key to Digital Workplace Evolution

Much of the focus over the past year has been tooling up workers to enable remote workplaces. Enterprise and IT leaders spent a great deal of time and money investing in technology resources they believed will keep them competitive. While the idea is a good one, the problem is the digital workplace changes rapidly and continuously as more elements and considerations are thrown into the mix.
ECONOMY
CMSWire

Build Your Martech Stack on a DAM Foundation

The digital tools commonly known as martech help automate and streamline processes, aggregate and manage data, and ultimately reach customers more effectively and efficiently. An integrated martech stack allows marketing, operations, IT and more to understand data holistically, from the beginning to the end of the consumer engagement lifecycle. The martech stack is the integrated collection and categorization of those tools. Martech doesn't work unless the various products and systems are able to talk to one another and/or have some level of automation and process design enablement.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

MeritB2B Acquires Buyer Intent Signals Solution True Influence

B2B data provider MeritB2B, announced its acquisition of True Influence last week. The company sees the acquisition as creating a "powerful and unique" to create — bringing together MeritB2B's data, analytics and performance marketing capabilities with True Influence's intent-based, AI-driven account-based marketing and demand generation capabilities. According to MeritB2B —...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

The Future of Digital Adoption: 5 Keys to Unlocking Your Software’s Potential

The average U.S. business uses software from dozens, and sometimes hundreds, of vendors at any given time. Since organizations are always changing, procuring, consolidating and integrating software is a never-ending process. When we think about what enterprise software is for, we think about solving specific tasks, or jobs-to-be-done. But tasks...
SOFTWARE
CMSWire

How to Start Analyzing Before the Data Arrives

If you have read the previous articles in this series, you may notice that one of the main themes presented for customer experience (CX) professionals or market research managers is “know before you go.” Program strategy informs project details, which define a sampling plan and allow you to design a relevant survey. There is one more important step to take before fielding: Put together your analysis plan.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy