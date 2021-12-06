ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Two incumbent Democrats to face each other in U.S. House primary in Georgia

By Amee LaTour
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Incumbent Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath each won congressional districts in Georgia previously held by Republicans. McBath (6th District) is running for re-election in the newly drawn 7th District, which pits her against Bourdeaux in the Democratic primary.

Daily Kos wrote that Bourdeaux currently represents about 57% of the new 7th District, while McBath represents 12%. Bourdeaux’s portion is also more Democratic than McBath’s based on 2020’s presidential election results.

McBath said the Republican-led Legislature redrew her district because “they would like nothing more than to stop me from speaking truth to power about the gun lobby and Republican Party in Congress.” McBath worked for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense after her son was fatally shot in 2012. She defeated incumbent Rep. Karen Handel (R) 50.5% to 49.5% in 2018.

Bourdeaux, a professor of public policy and former director of the state’s Senate Budget and Evaluation Office, won the open 7th District race in 2020. Bourdeaux said, “I’m disappointed, of course. … I have a lot of respect for Lucy McBath.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein wrote in September that “Bourdeaux drew the wrath of progressive groups — and [Stacey] Abrams allies — for joining other moderates with a stand that threatened to derail a $3.5 trillion social policy plan.” Bourdeaux joined nine other Democrats in saying she wouldn’t vote for a budget resolution needed to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda unless the House first voted on an infrastructure bill the Senate passed. Bordeaux said in August, “I believe in fiscal responsibility and that we need to pay for the things that we need to invest in, and I’m willing to stand up and talk about fiscal responsibility.”

Ultimately, Bourdeaux withdrew from the effort and voted for the resolution. The House voted on the infrastructure bill and then the Build Back Better Act last month. Bourdeaux voted in favor of both.

In August, before the new district maps were drawn, Abrams endorsed McBath’s re-election bid, saying she “has not wavered on Georgia jobs and infrastructure, and she is a stalwart champion for our kids, for our democracy and more.”

Primaries are set to take place on May 24.

In other Georgia news, Abrams announced on Dec. 1 that she is running for governor again. Current Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Abrams 50% to 49% in 2018.

This story appeared in a Dec. 2 edition of The Heart of the Primaries, Ballotpedia’s newsletter capturing stories related to conflicts within each major party. Click here to see more stories from that edition and to find out how to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Democrats raised 78 percent more than Republicans in seven flipped Virginia House seats

Elections for all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates took place on November 2, 2021. Democrats lost their majority in the chamber. Republicans regained their majority, winning 52 seats to Democrats’ 48 seats. Seven seats changed party hands as a result of the elections this year. In those seats, Democrats raised $12.3 million and Republicans raised $5.4 million between Jan. 1, 2020, and Nov. 25, 2021.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Ballotpedia News

Jacksonville City Council race heads to a runoff

A special general election was held on Dec. 7 for the at-large Group 3 seat on the Jacksonville City Council. According to unofficial results, Tracye Polson (D) received 36.7% of the vote, and Nick Howland (R) received 35.9% of the vote. The other two candidates in the race, James Jacobs (D) and Howland Russell (R), each received 13.7% of the vote. Since no candidate broke the 50% threshold to win outright, the top two vote-getters in the race, Polson and Howland, will face off in the Feb. 22 runoff election. The winner will serve until June 2023.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting map updates: proposals and advancements between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, at least three states either proposed or advanced new redistricting maps. Rhode Island: The Rhode Island General Assembly’s Special Commission on Reapportionment met on Dec. 2. Members were briefed on the first draft maps for the state’s 75 House and 38 Senate districts. Two drafts were released for both chambers. Rhode Island will also redraw its congressional district lines as part of its redistricting process but no draft maps have been released as of Dec. 8. While Rhode Island does not have a set timeline for redistricting, candidates running in 2022 must file by June 29, setting that as an implied deadline.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Karen Handel
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Ballotpedia News

Initial results in recall of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant

Seattle held an election on Dec. 7 asking voters if District 3 City Councilmember Kshama Sawant should be recalled. Initial results published on election night showed 53% supporting the recall and 47% opposing it. Washington uses mail-in voting, and ballots needed to be postmarked by election day. King County Elections will continue counting mail ballots in the coming days and will certify election results on Dec. 17.
SEATTLE, WA
Ballotpedia News

New maps from the Pacific Northwest

Welcome to the Thursday, December 9, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Washington Supreme Court accepts redistricting commission’s maps, Oregon’s maps finalized. With vote-counting still underway, recall of Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant appears too close to call. SCOTUS holds...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Democrats#Republican Primary#Legislature#U S House#Republicans#Democratic#Daily Kos
Ballotpedia News

Weekly Brew: December 3, 2021

Sixteen seats changed party control, including 14 incumbents who lost in state legislative general elections. Sixteen state legislative seats changed party control in the 2021 election. Fifteen seats changed from Democratic to Republican control and one seat changed from Republican to Democratic control. Fourteen incumbents lost general elections, all of them Democrats. By state, nine changes took place in New Jersey and seven took place in Virginia.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 2

Parnell withdraws from Senate race in Penn., Dr. Oz enters. After Parnell ended his campaign, CNN contributor and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said, “Right now you’ve got a wide-open, fluid field in Pennsylvania.” Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco III said, “My most important goal is to keep this seat in Republican hands come 2022, and I believe Dr. Oz’s entry into the race gives us a significant opportunity to do that.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Biden nominates Shalanda Young for final empty Cabinet post

Welcome to the Thursday, December 2, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Biden nominates Shalanda Young for director of Office of Management and Budget. Tracking school board elections by 2020 presidential results. Andre Dickens elected mayor of Atlanta. Biden nominates Shalanda Young for director...
ATLANTA, GA
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

466
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy