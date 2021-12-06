OSHP investigating fatal crash

WHEELERSBURG –On Sunday, December 5, at 9:47 a.m., the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Hastings Hill Road in Porter Township.

Burton T. Colvin, 92, of New Boston, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord eastbound on Gallia Street. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass about meant.

Colvin sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. Colvin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and EMS, Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Gateway Group.