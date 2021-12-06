ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

OSHP investigating fatal crash

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiQKl_0dFO2Qga00

WHEELERSBURG –On Sunday, December 5, at 9:47 a.m., the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Hastings Hill Road in Porter Township.

Burton T. Colvin, 92, of New Boston, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord eastbound on Gallia Street. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck an overpass about meant.

Colvin sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. Colvin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and EMS, Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Gateway Group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, OH
Accidents
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Porter Township, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
CNN

What's missing from Biden's democracy summit

Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

New Zealand plans to keep young people from ever buying cigarettes

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking: a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new measure the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Boston#Accident#Oshp#Honda#The Ohio State Patrol#Ems
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
128
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy