Clearview’s internet-as-facial recognition reference database concept to be granted patent
By Chris Burt
biometricupdate.com
6 days ago
The core concept behind Clearview AI, that of using all public images on the internet as a reference database for facial recognition searches, is about to be granted as a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application for ‘Methods for providing information about a person...
The UK’s national privacy watchdog on Monday warned Clearview AI that the controversial facial recognition company faces a potential fine of £17 million, or $23 million, for “alleged serious breaches” of the country’s data protection laws. The regulator also demanded the company delete the personal information of people in the UK.
An Australian firm which claims to have a database of more than 10 billion facial images is facing a potential £17m fine over its handling of personal data in the UK. The Information Commissioner's Office said it had significant concerns about Clearview AI, whose facial recognition software is used by police forces.
Mantra Softech has participated for the first time in The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s Face Recognition Vendor Tests (FRVT) 1:1 and 1:N for biometric accuracy. In the November 22 update of the FRVT 1:1, which assesses the accuracy of biometrics systems in matching faces against individual images,...
New York-based Clearview ‘considering an appeal and further action’. Facial recognition startup Clearview AI has been provisionally slapped with a $23 million fine by the U.K.’s data watchdog over alleged serious breaches of the country’s data protection laws. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) had investigated the company’s use of images...
Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it was shutting down its Face Recognition system and will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial-recognition templates. Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, continues to be in the news over public safety concerns. Anita Allen, the Henry R. Silverman Professor of Law and...
It was discovered last month that a South Korean government project has been providing millions of facial images taken at Incheon International Airport to private industry without the consent of those photographed. Several civic groups called this a “shocking human rights disaster” in a 9 Nov press conference, and formally requested that the project be cancelled. In response, the government has only promised that “the project would be conducted at a minimum level to ensure personal information is not abused”. These groups are now planning a lawsuit to challenge the project.
Yesterday, an ACLU–led group of activists proposed a big question at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting: Should the tech giant bow out of selling facial-recognition technology to government entities worldwide?. At the meeting, the group presented a shareholder proposal that demanded the company stop selling facial-recognition tech to governments. The proposal...
Advisory services company Deloitte Global’s TMT (Technology, Media & Telecommunications) Predictions has projected that next year could witness a series of stricter regulations on the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) systems – which could have far-reaching consequences on facial recognition and across industries. Most discussions, however, are unlikely to reach enforced enactment in the next year.
A freedom of speech group in the U.S. has filed Freedom of Information Act requests seeking details about the use of Clearview AI’s facial recognition by the Criminal Investigation Division of the U.S. Army (CID). At the same time in Illinois, a judge is deciding whether the company’s requests for details from plaintiffs in a biometric data privacy constitute harassment.
SiLC Technologies has launched a new vision sensor system that integrates LiDAR capabilities onto a single chip. The ability to integrate three-dimensional photonics on a lower-cost chip could ultimately help proliferate the use of computer vision systems that more accurately detect and measure faces and other biometric markers for identification and other purposes.
Iris biometrics from Iris ID have been selected for time and attendance applications by leading provider Tracy Inc., according to a company announcement. The Michigan-based Tracy will deploy the IrisTime iT100 as its biometric capture solution for complex and demanding work environments in the government, university and manufacturing sectors. The iT100 platform gives Tracy customers a fusion of iris and facial recognition to enhance the accuracy of its biometric systems.
CyberLink and Bitkey have expanded their existing partnership to integrate CyberLink’s FaceMe face biometrics tool within Bitkey’s connected smart office platform, Workhub. Thanks to the collaboration between the companies, Workhub now features artificial intelligence and facial recognition capabilities. The solution also supports IC cards and QR codes, and...
The European Commission has put forward plans for EU police to work together more efficiently in order to fight criminal networks that are operating on an increasingly transnational level. Increased facial recognition data-sharing is included in the proposal. The proposal is based on the premise that the pandemic has exposed...
An independent review of the opportunities and risks associated with facial recognition commissioned by New Zealand Police has made a series of recommendations for limited use, with police committing to avoid deploying live face biometrics at least temporarily. The national law enforcement agency is now implementing a ‘Response Plan’ based...
Strictly speaking, anti-facial recognition privacy glasses should be called anti-face detection collection glasses.Different from other algorithmic disturbance solutions, this one disturbs the camera’s correct collection of facial information from facial collection and detection in the whole work process of facial recognition system. The collected facial information fails or is short of much key recognition information. As a result, the subsequent facial recognition rate declines or fails, thus effectively preventing the normal facial recognition of the system.
If you are unable to use facial recognition on Windows 11, it's not the OS's fault. So don't go reinstalling the operating system, because the hardware is to blame. Most laptops and cameras are compatible with this technology, but some aren't. Regular webcams are not going to work with this,...
This article deals with the Digi Yatra scheme and the concerns related to biometrics and facial recognition technology. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India are launching an ambitious scheme known as the Digi Yatra scheme. This scheme intends to facilitate paperless air travel by basing the identification of passengers at airports on facial recognition technology. Under the project, the idea is to create a paperless boarding system where passengers at airports need not show their physical tickets, boarding passes or physical ID cards, and instead, through a digital verification of their identity, they can proceed to board the aircraft, thereby significantly reducing the queues, waiting time and the processing time. This is said to enable hassle-free travel at Indian airports, and the government is looking to launch this ambitious project next year at small airports such as Varanasi, Pune and even at the Kolkata and Vijayawada airports.
Not nine months after closing a series A round of funding, an ID verification and biometric authentication platform company has closed a B series totaling $220 million. An A series for Incode drew just $25 million in March. The new funding values Incode at $1.25 billion. Executives say that that...
