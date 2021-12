(BPT) - By Michele Dillon, Cetera Financial Group. For decades, the financial services industry has been working to address its gender imbalance by recruiting and retaining a greater number of female practitioners in all areas — from fintech to investment banking and asset management. The world of Family Wealth Management is no exception. As a relationship-driven profession with more than $89 trillion in assets at stake, the need for diversity is undeniable, especially with so much wealth passing to younger generations who want professionals who can relate to them and meet them where they are.

