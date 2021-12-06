ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slopes and lifts at the Sunday...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Lack of snow cancels Yellowstone Ski Festival

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Cross-country skiers will tell you this ski season is off to a slow start. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports all of Montana is facing abnormally dry conditions. “We didn't even have that snowpack this year, so definitely (an) unprecedented drought year so far going into this winter,”...
BOZEMAN, MT
KTVB

Ski resorts opening across the Inland Northwest this holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the snow starts to become more regular, skiers and snowboarders are itching to get up to the mountains. Here in the Inland Northwest there are five different ski resorts within a two-hour drive or less of Spokane, that makes it easy for people to drive towards the mountains any day during the snow season.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Santas
lonelyplanet.com

The best ski resorts in California to hit the slopes this winter

California's bounty of gorgeous interior mountains reveals a whole new side of America’s most geographically diverse state. With some of the best ski resorts in the country - rivalling those from Colorado to Switzerland - along with nearly three dozen options to choose from, it’s time to discover why winter in California might just be the best time to visit.
TRAVEL
newsy.com

U.S. Ski Season Gets Late Start As Slopes Wait For Snow

Thanksgiving is typically the first big ski holiday in the West but a lack of snow has some resorts on hold. A dry spell in Colorado is leaving slopes — that would typically be packed — still waiting for that first big snow dump. Only a handful of ski resorts...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
travelweekly.com

Season-pass and hotel demand indicate top year for ski slopes

Record-level season-pass sales coupled with strong advance lodging bookings are pointing toward a banner season for the U.S. ski industry, provided, of course, that the snow is cooperative. "For any of the resorts with a destination component, [travelers] should book now to make sure they can go when they want...
TRAVEL
matadornetwork.com

This winter hit the slopes with 30 percent off your snowboard and ski rental

It’s December, meaning it’s about time for some dashing through the snow. Ditch the sleigh and hit the slopes at any one of 50 ski destinations in North America and Europe, like Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Lake Tahoe, or Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and take advantage of a snowboard and ski rental discount delivered straight to your lodging. TravelZoo is offering a deal with Ski Butlers, the full-service ski and snowboard rental delivery company, that will take care of all your equipment needs and even pick up your rentals when you’re done.
LIFESTYLE
High Country News

Sharing the slopes

Will skiers compromise to help a dwindling herd of bighorn sheep?. Want to catch up on big developments quickly? See more stories here. According to biologists, backcountry skiers are one of the top threats facing an isolated herd of bighorn sheep in the Teton Range today. Research shows the sheep abandon areas frequented by skiers and rarely return, expending calories they need to survive the winter. In response, world-renowned athlete Kim Havell started avoiding sensitive areas and tried to convince others to voluntarily do the same (“When the love of skiing endangers wildlife,” March 2020). “We’re pushing wildlife out of their habitat,” she said.
SPORTS
z1073.com

Over 200 Santas Will Be Skiing Down Sunday River’s Slopes This Weekend

Sunday River is holding their 21st annual Santa Sunday charity event, where over 200 people dressed as Santa Claus will ski down Broadway trail at the same time. Money raised will benefit the River Fund Maine, whose mission is to bring the community together to uplift youth in the greater Bethel region.
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

Ski season on slippery slope amid labor, housing shortage

Although the Aspen Skiing Company in Colorado received a record number of applications this season, an ongoing labor and housing shortage could keep the resort from meeting consumer demand. "There's no housing in our community, in any of these resort communities right now," vice president of communications Jeff Hanle told...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy