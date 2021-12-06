Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

Will skiers compromise to help a dwindling herd of bighorn sheep?. Want to catch up on big developments quickly? See more stories here. According to biologists, backcountry skiers are one of the top threats facing an isolated herd of bighorn sheep in the Teton Range today. Research shows the sheep abandon areas frequented by skiers and rarely return, expending calories they need to survive the winter. In response, world-renowned athlete Kim Havell started avoiding sensitive areas and tried to convince others to voluntarily do the same (“When the love of skiing endangers wildlife,” March 2020). “We’re pushing wildlife out of their habitat,” she said.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO