Will There Be A Raya And The Last Dragon Sequel? Here's What We Know

One of the best reviews of any piece of media was Andy Klein's review of the 2004 film "Christmas with the Kranks," printed in the now-defunct CityBeat weekly. Because of the foibles of online archiving and the shuttering of many news outlets in 2004, CityBeat articles are no longer available. But in his review, Klein likened Joe Roth's anti-classic to the rise of fascism in Europe, holding the film's Dan Aykroyd character as leading a Nazi-like neighborhood charge against the people on their block — the leads, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen — who would dare, DARE, to buck the ultra-moneyed norms of Christian holiday conformity. It's one of the funniest reviews I have had the pleasure to read, and was very wise about how toothless Hollywood comedies tend to come with some very unsavory messages about conformity buried not so far under the surface.

