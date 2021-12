Isn’t it so darn stressful when you lose something important in public? I remember I dropped my wallet on the floor at a 24-hour diner in New York City when I was in my 20s. Because it was New York City, I was pretty convinced that my 40 dollars in cash, license, and Hello Kitty credit card were gone forever. When I went back the next day to check I was astonished to find that someone had turned in my wallet to the hostess station and everything was still in there!

KITTERY, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO