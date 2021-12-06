Picking An All-Star Team of Zelda Themed Dungeons in The Champions’ Cast Episode 190!

Nayru, the Oracle of Ages, and Din, the Oracle of Seasons, are important characters in their respective games. Responsible for maintaining the flow of time and the changing seasons, the Oracles are understandably sought after by Ganon’s followers. A core part of the Oracle games is rescuing Din and Lanayru while restoring the natural order, and I like their inclusion in the story. They are overall likable characters (albeit a bit simplistic) with unique designs inspired by the Goddesses they’re named after. It was also planned that the Oracle of Secrets, Farore, would have her own game but this was ultimately scrapped, so her presence in Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons is fleeting. But after appearing briefly as minor side characters in The Minish Cap, Din, Nayru, and Farore have been absent from any Zelda games since.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO