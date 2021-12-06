ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Picking An All-Star Team of Zelda Themed Dungeons in The Champions’ Cast Episode 190!

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleWe’re back on our usual biz this week, passing the time by assembling a Zelda Dungeon All-Star Team! Inspired by the NHL All-Star game every year, the gang decide if they had to pick the best intro...

jacketscannon.com

The Cannon Cast Episode 144: A Thanksgiving Homecoming

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review...
Check Out This Funny Breath of the Wild Animation About Link and Zelda

Let’s all take a moment and admit that if we stopped to consider that Zelda’s life was really in peril the entire time during our playthroughs of Breath of the Wild, we would have stopped and gone to save her. Right? Well okay, sure, after a few more shrines… and after that side quest… oh, and upgrading armor… jeez, there are a lot of Korok seeds… What am I supposed to be doing again? Welcome to the collective thought process of every player of Breath of the Wild ever, generally speaking, of course.
AL.com

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Episode 4 | How to watch, time, stream, cast

“The Challenge: All Stars” season two’s latest episode premieres today, Thursday, Dec. 2 on Paramount+. From Paramount+ (on the first season that aired earlier this year): “In a brand new limited series, twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize...The Paramount+ original series welcomes back many of the greatest reality titans the franchise has ever seen, including some who haven’t competed in more than two decades.”
Daily Debate: Should Oracles Din, Nayru, and Farore Return in a Future Zelda Game?

Nayru, the Oracle of Ages, and Din, the Oracle of Seasons, are important characters in their respective games. Responsible for maintaining the flow of time and the changing seasons, the Oracles are understandably sought after by Ganon’s followers. A core part of the Oracle games is rescuing Din and Lanayru while restoring the natural order, and I like their inclusion in the story. They are overall likable characters (albeit a bit simplistic) with unique designs inspired by the Goddesses they’re named after. It was also planned that the Oracle of Secrets, Farore, would have her own game but this was ultimately scrapped, so her presence in Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons is fleeting. But after appearing briefly as minor side characters in The Minish Cap, Din, Nayru, and Farore have been absent from any Zelda games since.
Daily Debate: What Is The Most Annoying Ice Enemy In The Zelda Series?

Across video games of all types, ice-based enemies tend to be a pain in the shoulder buttons. Whether they’re freezing the player in place, applying a stamina penalty, or resisting normal damage types, these freezing foes are almost always a cut above. This has consistently been true in The Legend of Zelda series as well, with ice enemies representing some of its biggest annoyances. But which is the worst? What is the most annoying ice enemy in the Zelda series?
mmobomb.com

Garfield Joins The Cast Of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl This Week

Today is Tuesday, December 7. That's notable because it's not a Monday, which would have been the wrong time for Ludosity to announce the first new character coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: the Monday-hating, lasagna-loving, cash-vehicle-for-Jim-Davis comics-page cat Garfield. The trailer for the tempermental tabby shows him duking it out...
gamepur.com

The Best Team Compositions in Darkest Dungeon 2

Darkest Dungeon 2 revels in confronting players with difficult decisions at every turn. The first decision of every playthrough is how to build your party, and the decisions become increasingly difficult as you progress through unlocks. Concepts. With each character, two random traits are rolled when you select a character:...
The Creator of the NES and SNES, Masayuki Uemura, Passes Away at 78

Masayuki Uemura, an influential member of Nintendo from its early days in the video game industry, passed away on December 6th at the age of 78. Uemura left his mark on the company by being the head of the development team that created the Famicom and Super Famicom. Those of us in the West would better know these systems under their re-release names: Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The vast majority of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, including The Legend of Zelda, got their start on these systems.
Daily Debate: Were You Disappointed By The Legend of Zelda’s Lack of Presence at The Game Awards?

Nintendo fans far and wide tuned in to last night’s Game Awards hoping to see some legendary announcements, whether it be the unveiling of a new Zelda collection, a new tease for Breath of the Wild 2, or one of many other more sensible World Premiere showcases. But other than a minor appearance in a Nintendo sizzle reel and a devastating loss in the Most Anticipated Game category, Breath of the Wild 2 — and the Zelda series as a whole — was largely absent from the evening’s festivities.
Daily Debate: Is There A Significance To Naydra Being The Only Corrupted Dragon In Breath Of The Wild?

Dragons have been involved in the fantasy-driven Zelda series ever since the very first title in 1986. Breath of the Wild, however, was the first game where I was surprised by the dragons on my first playthrough. Farosh, Naydra, and Dinraal were larger than life, majestic creatures that floated in the skies during Breath of the Wild and, at first glance, were indistinguishable between friend and foe. Because they didn’t go out of their way to hurt Link, but were surrounded by elemental hazards, they were a reflection of the dangers of the wild Hyrule that Link was exploring.
Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue Announced by First 4 Figures

Avid collectors of Zelda memorabilia are certain to be familiar with First 4 Figures. The United Kingdom and Hong Kong-based toy and model company is renowned for its incredible array of gaming and anime replicas. The Legend of Zelda has been well-represented in the company’s repertoire, and another exciting figure will soon be available. First 4 Figures has announced a PVC statue representing the Hylian Shield from Breath of the Wild, as well as the item’s upcoming launch stream!
phillylacrosse.com

ID camps announced for Team Mid-Atlantic Box All-Stars

The first two ID camps for Team Mid-Atlantic Box All-Stars have been announced!. ID camps will determine the final teams that will train in July 2022 and travel to the USBoxla NATIONALS August 5th-7th in San Jose, California. Established last year, Team MA will feature the best box players and...
dotesports.com

Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR. At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently...
