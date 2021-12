If Maine is going to achieve zero emissions by 2050, the state is going to have to change how it thinks about fuel. Wood pellets, made from the compressed leftovers of timber processing, can be burned as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, producing fewer carbon emissions than both oil and gas. With its abundance of trees, Maine is uniquely suited to have pellet fuel play a role in its journey to zero emissions because it keeps the fuel sources local, limits the emissions caused by transporting oil or gas and vitalizes Maine’s economy.

13 DAYS AGO