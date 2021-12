The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are in action tonight when they welcome the Tipton Tigers to Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawk boys stand at 1-0 on the year after opening things at West Liberty Tuesday with a resounding 66-20 win over the Comets. Carter Harmsen led Mid-Prairie on offense with 17 points including three dunks. Shawn Dodds and Camron Pickard came off the bench for 12 points each. The Golden Hawk defense was also a large part of the story, holding West Liberty scoreless for more than 15 minutes of game action and outrebounding the Comets by 32. Jack Pennington and Will Cavanagh each pulled in six boards, Pennington had four assists and a pair of steals. Tipton is 0-1 on the season after falling short at home against Iowa City Regina Tuesday 49-48. Bob Ryan had 20 points and Davis Webb 13 in the loss. Mid-Prairie has won three of the last five in the series with the Tigers.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO